Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business/ Trending News Round-Up For Today

Nigeria Generates ₦416.01 billion From Company Income Tax in 2020 Q3

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) generated ₦416.01 billion from Company Income Tax (CIT).

CIT is a tax on the profits of incorporated entities in Nigeria, it also includes the tax on the profits of non-resident companies carrying on business in Nigeria.

The data implies a 3.48 percent increase against ₦402.03 billion generated in second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020).

Stock Market Sustains Weekly Positivity, Gains N390bn

Transactions on the Nigerian stock market last week sustained its positive sentiment as the All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 2.19 per cent to close the week at 34,885.51 and N18.23tn respectively.

All other indices finished higher with the exception of NSE CG, NSE Banking, NSEAFR Bank Value, NSE AFR Div Yield, NSE MERI Growth and NSE Consumer Goods, which depreciated by 0.05 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 1.53 per cent, 0.38 per cent, 0.44 per cent and 0.5 per cent while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.82 billion shares worth N25.79bn in 31,665 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 11.40 billion shares valued at N35.89bn that exchanged hands the previous week in 39,265 deals.

FG Set To Roll Out Autogas Scheme Dec 1 — NGEP

The Federal Government will on Dec. 1, roll out the Autogas scheme as it moves to create alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria.

The Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Mohammed Ibrahim made this known at a meeting with media stakeholders in Lagos.

Ibrahim said the Autogas scheme and deepening domestic utilisation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) would create about 12.5 million direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians as gas is a cheaper, safer and cleaner source of energy, hence the need to maximise its utilisation in Nigeria.

FG Unveils New Health Insurance Scheme Programme for Citizens

The Federal Government has added a new innovation to its health sector reforms with the launch of the much-awaited Group, Individual and Family Health Insurance Scheme Programme (GIFSHIP) for citizens.

The government also announced the approval of information and communication technology infrastructure for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, described GIFSHIP as a landmark achievement that would reshape the trajectory of healthcare financing in Nigeria.

Explosion Rocks Wike’s Father’s Church, Three Arrested

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the explosion at the Christian Universal Church International belonging to the father of Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

The attackers, numbering about five had sneaked into the church on 25 Azikiwe Street Mile, 3 Diobu, on Saturday night and detonated the explosives suspected to be dynamites, which damaged a significant part of the church.

The operatives of Eagle Crack, an outfit of the state police command, Mopol 19 and other security agencies were said to have cordoned off the area as three of the arrested miscreants were said to have been apprehended by a vigilant group and handed over to the police.

Power Outage In Lagos, Kaduna As National Grid Collapses Again

The national grid has collapsed again, leading to power outage in parts of the country.

This was announced on Sunday afternoon by two of the power distribution companies in the country, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, and Kaduna Electric.

Eko Electricity in its message via its official Twitter handle said, "Dear customer, the outage you're experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us."

APC Schedules Emergency Virtual NEC Meeting For December 8

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party for Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said in line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting would be virtual.

EFCC News: Ex-SGF Lawal To Be Re-Arraigned For Grass-Cutting Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will on Monday re-arraign a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and six others, for an alleged fraudulent N544m grass-cutting contract.

This will be the second re-arraignment of the defendants, who were first arraigned before the late Justice Jude Okeke of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Maitama, Abuja on February 13, 2019.

Lawal, along with his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh Monday and two companies – Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd – had pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them before Justice Okeke.

Boko Haram: 110 Borno Farmers Were Killed – UN Insists

The United Nations has insisted that 110 rice farmers lost their lives during an attack on a rice plantation by Boko Haram insurgents in Kwashebe, Borno state.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that previous reports said no fewer than 43 rice farmers were killed as the terrorists were reported to have tied up the farmers, who were working on rice fields, before slitting their throats.

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, who disclosed this, also said, many other persons were injured in the deadly attack by the terrorist group.

Heavy Tears As Borno State Buries 43 Rice Farmers Slain By Boko Haram

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Sunday watched over 43 corpses, who were among those killed by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, prepared for burial.

The deceased were farmers killed at a rice plantation in Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometres north of Maiduguri, Borno capital.

The insurgents were also said to have destroyed the rice plantation after slaughtering all the farmers.

