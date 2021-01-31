fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 31, 2021

January 31, 2021
Good morning, we can only hope the past 30 days have been thrilling for you. Here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, 31 January 2021.

COVID-19 Vaccine: African Countries To Receive $12bn Support From World Bank

The World Bank will be supporting African countries with $12 billion to complement vaccination programs on the continent, as governments on the continents rally around to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are distributed.

This development was disclosed by the…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Falls Against Dollar At Black Market

The naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Friday, November 29, 2021, as it sold for N480 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.

This is an indication that naira depreciated in value by…Read more

Revealed: Nigerian Tech Apps You Can Make Money From in 2021

BizWatch Nigeria has uncovered just for you, Nigerian apps that you can make money from this year, 2021. Financial literacy, financial know-how is definitely necessary on the journey to making money and stay above your finances.

As January comes to an end today, take a look back to see how…Read more

MultiChoice Nigeria Slashes Prices On DStv, GOtv Decoders

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a price slash on its DStv and GOtv decoders starting from Monday, February 1, 2021.

The price slash will see the DStv HD decoder, dish kit with…Read more

Nigerian Fintech Start-Ups Raised $89.32 Million In 2020

Financial technology (FinTech) start-ups with headquarters in Nigeria accounted for more than 50 percent of the total investments attracted by Nigerian start-ups in 2020.

About 37 of them raised $89.34 million from…Read more

Shortage Of FX, Naira Depreciation Manufacturers’ Nightmare

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has decried the depreciation of the naira and the shortage of forex in the country.

In the association’s Confidence Index for 2020’s fourth-quarter report…Read More

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

