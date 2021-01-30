Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 30, 2021

January 30, 2021 28

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, 30 January 2021.

COVID-19 Pademic Disrupted Nigeria’s Plans To Commence Sorghum Export To UK In 2020 – ICRISAT

Nigeria’s plan to commence export of sorghum to the United Kingdom in 2020 hit a brick wall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was made known by the country representative of the International Crops Research…Read more

Nigeria Takes FID On $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project

Nigeria has taken a final investment decision, FID, on the $3bn Brass Fertiliser Project, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation said on Friday.

The country’s first methanol and ammonia production complex would be situated in…Read more

Airtel Africa Profit Falls 21.1% To $261 Million in Q3

Airtel Africa reported net profit of $261 million in its financial results released on Friday for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2020.

This represents a 21.1 percent decline in profit from…Read more

COVID-19: US Economy Faces Greatest Hit Since 1946

The United States saw its sharpest contraction in growth since 1946 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy last year, but while the country may be set for a recovery, it hasn’t arrived yet.

The Commerce Department on Thursday reported the world’s largest economy shrunk by…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Stabilizes At Black Market

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly to N394.33 to one dollar on Thursday, November 27, 2021, as against N394.25 the previous day.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window…Read more

CBN To Invest N50bn In Restructuring Nigeria Commodity Exchange

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, is planning to invest N50m in the restructuring of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) through the Infraco structure.

This was the crux of the discussion the apex bank had with other stakeholders at…Read more

NNPC Earns N1.9 Trillion From Sales Of Petrol In One Year

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) earned N1.9 trillion from sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the country between October 2019 to October 2020.

This is contained in the corporation’s Monthly Financial and Operations Reports for…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng