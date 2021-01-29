fbpx
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 29, 2021

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 29, 2021

January 29, 20210294
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 29, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, 29 January 2021.

Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of Airtel Nigeria’s spectrum licenses in the 900 megahertz (MHz) and 1800MHz bands.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, Airtel Nigeria said…Read more

Oil Marketers Get N505.56 Billion As DMO Issues Promissory Notes

The Debt Management Office, DMO, has issued promissory notes worth N505.56 billion to settle Nigerian government’s debt and contractual obligations to oil marketers in the private sector and government agencies.

This represents 37.32 percent of the total N1.35tn promissory notes the DMO issued…Read more

Afreximbank Funds Elumelu’s OML 17 Oil Bloc Deal With $250 Million

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has disbursed $250 million out of $1.1 billion required to finance the acquisition by Trans Niger Oil and Gas Limited (TNOG) of a 45 percent stake in OML 17 onshore oilfield.

TNOG is a related company of Heirs Holdings Limited and…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Strengthens At Black Market

The naira to dollar exchange rate strengthened on Wednesday, November 27, 2021, as it sold for N478 to one dollar at the parallel market/black market.

This is an indication that naira appreciated in value by…Read more

Banks’ Credit Grows By N774.28bn – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed that banks’ credit stood at N774.28 billion in the month of December 2020.

It stated that the credit saw a 13.40 percent increase when compared to…Read more

NMRC Lists N10 billion Bond On FMDQ

Nigerian Mortgage Refinance Company, NMRC, PLC has listed Series 3 ₦10 billion Fixed Rate Bond under its ₦440 billion Bond Issuance Programme on FMDQ Securities Exchange’s platform.

This is following the approval and due diligence of FMDQ’s Board…Read more

Investors Gain N181bn On Positive Market Sentiments

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange sustained positive sentiment for the third consecutive trading session on Wednesday as the market capitalisation gained N181bn.

The NSE All-Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by…Read more

Cadbury Posts N172.27m Profit In 2020

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reported a profit after tax of N172.27m for the one-year period ended December 31, 2020, as contained the company’s unaudited financial report for 2020.

This is an 84 percent reduction in profit as against…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.com

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 29, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

phone FEATURESNEWSLETTER
March 6, 20161129

5 Things That May Happen to You if Phones Did Not Exist

Like the saying goes ‘some people will never appreciate a thing until they lose it’. This is actually true. Many people do not treasure their sim cards until it’s time to take it out of an
Read More
Lagos State Teachers Recruitment 2020/2021, How To Apply COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 11, 20210226

Lagos State Teachers Recruitment 2020/2021, How To Apply

The Lagos State government especially the Ministry of Education is applying adequate measures to improve the standard of primary and secondary education in the state and also ensure that the standard
Read More
January 4, 2016042

EFCC to Probe Okonjo-Iweala, Others Over Multi-Million Vehicle Purchases for Niger Republic

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to begin a second round of investigation into the $2.1 billion arms deals tomorrow, with this phase of the investigation to cover how the Jon
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon