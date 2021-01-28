Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 28, 2021

January 28, 2021 9

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, 28 January 2020.

CBN Has Boosted Food Security With ₦555bn Disbursement To Farmers – Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) stated that it has disbursed N554.61 billion to 2, 849,490 farmers to enhance the country’s food security through its Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) since 2015.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele stated that of the total…Read more

OPEC Fund, AFC Sign $50 Million Loan Agreement To Fund Africa’s Post-COVID Recovery

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) have signed a $50 million loan agreement to help finance and build the infrastructure needed for Africa’s post-COVID recovery. This represents the first direct financing co-operation between the two institutions.

The proceeds of the 10-year loan to AFC will help address the continent’s…Read more

FG Generated ₦454.69 billion From VAT In Q4, 2020 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the federal government generated N454.69 billion revenue from value-added tax (VAT) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

In a report, it released on Wednesday. titled ‘Sectoral distribution of value-added tax (Q4 2020)’, the NBS report shows…Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Weakens At Parallel Market

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate weakened on Tuesday November 25, 2021, to N480 to one dollar from N477/ dollar the previous day.

This is an indication that naira depreciated in value by…Read more

Buhari Nominates Auditor-General Of Federation

Aghughu Adolphus has been nominated for the position of the auditor-general of the federation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter of nomination has been sent to…Read more

CBN Predicts Debt Servicing Challenges, Recovery In Q1

The Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has expressed concern over the rising public debt stock and predicted that there will be future debt servicing challenges for the country in the near future.

According to the committee, which ended its two-day meeting on Tuesday…Read more

COVID-19: IMF’s Growth Projection In Global Economies Is Mixed With Uncertainty

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected a 5.5 percent increase in economies in 2021 with vaccines delivered to citizens, fostering economic activities globally but uncertainty taints the projection.

IMF said that governments globally would need to…Read more

