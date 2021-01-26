Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 26, 2021

January 26, 2021 33

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, 26 January 2020.

Manufacturers Decry Inaccessible N1tn Intervention Fund

Manufacturers in the country have complained of their inability to access N1tn intervention funds provided by the government to cushion the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their business.

The manufacturers, who are members of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), said… Read more

N1.3bn debt: AMCON Seizes Inducon Nigeria’s Property

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, Amcon, on Sunday said it has seized an asset belonging to the Chief Promoter of Inducon Nigeria Limited, Dr. John Abebe, in Lagos over an outstanding N1.3bn debt.

In a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications Department, AMCON, Jude Nwauzor, the debt recovery agency said… Read more

NAFEX Update: Exchange Rate Closes At N394.17/$1

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX), the exchange rate depreciated and closed at N394.17 to one dollar on Friday, November 22, 2021.

NAFEX, also known as Importers and Exporters window, is where forex is traded officially… Read more

7 Tech Trends For Businesses In 2021

The pandemic disrupted lives and livelihoods and has also changed the way humans interact with other humans and their surroundings, spotlighting the importance of tech and its importance to businesses and its value in providing seamless interfacing with customers… Read more

How To Apply For CBN’s Collateral-Free Loan 2021 For SMEs

For small businesses in the agricultural sector, funding can be a major issue, as is with many other businesses, but the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out the Agric Small and Medium Enterprise Scheme (AGSMEIS) that gives agric businesses access to N10 million loans.

The scheme enables small businesses to access N10 million with… Read more

Stanbic IBTC Reiterates Commitment To The growth Of Education In Nigeria

To commemorate the 2021 International Day of Education, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC reaffirmed its commitment to providing support and ensuring accessible education to the Nigerian child.

The United Nations (UN) proclaimed 24 January as… Read more

Nigeria Records 21.21 Percent Decline In FDI

Nigeria recorded a 21.21 percent decline in Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2020.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released the global investment trends monitor report which revealed that… Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit Bizwatchnigeria.ng