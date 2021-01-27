Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today Jan 26, 2021

January 27, 2021 20

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, 27 January 2020.

Buhari Directs Ministry of Finance To Disburse For Local Production Of Solar Cells

The Ministry of Finance was on Tuesday given a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to disburse funds for the local production of solar cells by the National Agency for Science, Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). Read more

NAFEX Update: Naira Depreciates Slightly

The exchange rate at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) window depreciated slightly on Monday, November 25, 2021.

The foreign exchange closed at…Read more

Oil Majors Fault Provisions In PIB As Senate Hearing Begins

Representatives of major oil-producing companies in the country as well as players in the industry have faulted certain provisions in the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2020.

They expressed their concerns on the first day of the two-day public hearing which is…Read more

External Reserves Rise By N674.48m In Two Weeks

Nigeria’s external reserves gained N674.48m in two weeks as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intends to enforce remittances in foreign currency only.

Figures obtained by Biz Watch Nigeria from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday showed that…Read more

Sparkle, Network International Strikes Deal On Payment Cards

Sparkle, a mobile-first digital ecosystem, has partnered with Network International, an enabler of digital commerce across Africa and the Middle East, to power its recently launched payment card offering.

Sparkle, in a statement on Monday, said its new virtual and plastic debit cards were…Read more

Olam Tops List Of Top Non-Oil Traders In One Month

A report by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, shows that Olam Nigeria Ltd. topped the list of the top 10 traders with $26.65 million made in one month.

The company’s profit was generated from…Read more

ACAMS To Host 4th Anti-Financial Crime Conference On January 27

As part of its ongoing effort to help compliance professionals fight financial crime across the globe, ACAMS will host its 4th Anti-Financial Crime Conference – Africa beginning on January 27th.

This two-day, fully virtual event will offer attendees a chance to learn from leading anti-financial crime officials and subject-matter experts from…Read more

