Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Roundup For Today February 1, 2021

February 1, 2021
Good morning, we welcome you into the new month. Here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, 1 February 2021.

Restorium Capital Tackles Funding Gap In Nigeria’s Financial Market

Investment banking firm Restorium Capital has re-launched its services in Nigeria.

The firm specialises in providing advisory, capital raising, and trade finance services

Biden Moves To Double Minimum Wage In US

When President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal earlier this month, few were surprised by the plan’s hefty price tag or sweeping scope.

More striking was Biden's inclusion of a measure to more than

2021 Budget: My Administration Will Be Transparent, Open With Implementation – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari stated that his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget.

President Buhari while speaking to newsmen in Daura on Saturday

Manufacturers Want Import Duty Waiver On Pharmaceutical Raw Materials

Manufacturers are requesting a one-year duty waiver on the importation of pharmaceutical raw materials and other raw materials required in the production of essential food items.

This will be in addition to the Value Added Tax exemption that the

Nigeria’s Cocoa Suffers Low Demand Amid Lockdown In EU Countries

The lockdown introduced in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of coronavirus has led to a weak for Nigeria’s cocoa, analysts at the AFEX Commodity Exchange has said.

The Netherland and Germany, which are countries in

Employers’ Annual Returns Filing Date Extended By LIRS

The filing of the Employers’ Annual Returns has been extended – by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) – to February 14, 2021, from its initial date of January 31.

The development was disclosed by the

