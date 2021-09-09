Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 9, 2021

September 9, 2021 92

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021.

Fintech Start-up, Prospa, Raises $3.8M Pre-Seed Fund

A Nigerian fintech start-up providing banking and financial management solutions, Prospa, has closed a $3.8 million pre-seed round.

Prospa was founded by Frederik Obasi, Chioma Ugo and Rodney Jackson-Cole…Read more

NNPC Gives Reasons For Spike In Price Of Cooking Gas

The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has explained that a low supply of LPG, otherwise called cooking gas, is responsible for the recent hike in price of the product.

He said his during a working visit to the headquarters of the Department of…Read more

Naira Gains At Official Forex Market

Nigeria’s naira to dollar (USD) exchange rate appreciated at the official foreign exchange (forex) market on Tuesday, August 7, 2021.

At the NAFEX or I &E window, the naira gained 0.11 percent to close at…Read more

‘Citizens, Foreigners No Longer Investing in Nigeria’

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola, says Nigerian and foreigners prefer to invest in other countries than invest in Nigeria.

Jaiyeola said this in Abuja on Tuesday at a high-level private sector dialogue with…Read more

Technology, Innovation Are Foundations Of Economic Growth – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the bedrock of economic development are technology and innovation.

He said this during an empowerment programme in the state on Tuesday, where…Read more

NESG Pushes For States’s Economic Autonomy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), pushes for the financial independence of states from the Federal Government, noting the current limitations in government spending ability.

Stating this was the Chairman, NESG, Asue Ighodalo, at a High-Level Dialogue with…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng