Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 8, 2021

September 8, 20210168
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, September 2021.

ICT Sector Records 17.9 percent Contribution To Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 2021 – FG

The information and communication technology (ICT) sector recorded a 17.92 percent contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in quarter two of 2021, according to the Federal Government.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami made…Read more

Buhari Expresses Gratitude To S’Arabia For Oil Production Concession to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over its decision to concede oil production quota to Nigeria in the past.

He made this known while playing host to the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs…Read more

Niteo Limited Partners Germany-based Green Glass Africa For Bespoke Power Solutions

The quest to improve access to power and thus boost national productivity has received a positive response with the partnership between Niteo Limited, an indigenous power integration firm and Green Glass Africa, Germany, to provide Building Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) across Nigeria.

BIPV is an innovative customized solution that enables the integration of Solar…Read more

FCMB Emerge As The Best SME Bank In Africa And Nigeria

Nigeria’s leading lender, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has emerged as Best SME Bank in Africa and Best SME Bank in Nigeria at the Asian Banker Middle East and Africa Regional Awards on the 27th of August 2021.

The SME friendly bank beat all other Nigerian and African banks to win…Read more

We’re Considering Listing NNPC Shares By 2024, Says Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari, says the shares of the oil corporation may be listed on the stock exchange in 2024.

This, according to Kyari, is the earliest possible time that the…Read more

Naira Weakens Against Dollar, Sells For N532/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Monday, August 6, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated…Read more

We Must Explore Our Oil, Gas Sector, Create Bank To Develop Sector – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, posited the need for African nations to double down efforts in oil and gas exploration despite the world’s shift toward renewable energy, adding that a finance bank would serve as a boon to help grow the sector.

He said this in Abuja while hosting a diplomat from Equatorial Guinea, the…Read more

Niger Agency Seals 8 Banks, Others Over Tax Debt

The Niger State Internal Revenue Service (NIRS) on Monday shut down the branches of eight banks and three other organisations over unpaid tax liability.

The Executive Chairman of the service, Mohammed Etsu, said in Minna on…Read more

VAT Collection Bill Scales Second Reading at Lagos Assembly

A bill seeking to empower the Lagos State Government in the collection of value-added tax (VAT) has passed the second reading in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers asked the committee on finance in charge of the bill to…Read more

