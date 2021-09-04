Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 4, 2021

September 4, 2021 160

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, September 2021.

NBET Gets N26.81bn Electricity Income From Discos

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) says its received N26.81 billion from Distribution Companies (Discos) in June 2021.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate…Read more

DMO DG Urges FG To Only Borrow For Revenue-generating Projects

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, has urged the Federal Government to borrow funds mainly for projects that will generate revenue.

Oniha stated this during an interactive session on the 2022- 2024 medium-term…Read more

MTN Signs Three-Year Investment Deal With NFF

MTN Nigeria has signed a three-year multi-million naira investment partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to support all of Nigeria football teams.

At the official signing ceremony held in Lagos, MTN was also announced as…Read more

Have Nigerians Benefited From Using Prepaid Meters?

For David, who lives in the Jakande Oke-Afa area of Lagos, the power supply has never been as impressive as it is now that he had his own prepaid meter. In fact, “sometimes I beg them to take the light,” he says.

Prior to receiving his prepaid meter, David said that power was…Read more

How Petrol Price Gap Encouraged Smuggling – Kyari

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, explained that a huge price gap in the pump price of petrol in Nigeria and neighbouring countries encouraged petrol smuggling.

Kyari gave this explanation during a presentation at an interactive session…Read more

Scourge Of Societal Vices Impeding Nigeria’s Development – Gambo

Identifying maritime and societal vices that have sabotaged Nigeria’s development, was the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

Gambo mentioned acts such as sea robbery, piracy, crude oil theft…Read more

CAC Introduces Two New Forms Of Business Registrations

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it has commenced the registration of two new forms of business registrations pursuant to CAMA, 2020.

Alhaji Garba Abubakar, CAC’s Registrar General, announced this in…Read more

SEC Records N9bn Revenue Deficit In Three Years

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday said its expenses exceeded its revenue by N9 billion in the past three years.

The agency disclosed this in a document submitted to the Senate Joint…Read more

SERAP Says 27.4m Nigerians Receive Less Than N100,000 Yearly

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) declared in Lagos on Thursday that 27.4 million Nigerians earn below N100,000 per annum.

It said the figure represented 48.9 percent of persons…Read more

