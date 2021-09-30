fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 30, 2021

September 30, 20210207
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 30, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021.

Firm Sues CBN Over ‘Trademark Infringement’ Ahead Of eNaira Launch

A firm, ENaira Payment Solutions Limited, has sued the Central Bank of Nigeria before a federal high court over the name “eNaira.”

The apex bank is set to unveil its digital currency called eNaira on…Read more

Oil, Gas Companies Owe Nigeria Govt. N2.6trn – NEITI

Oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria owe the government N2.659 trillion ($6.48 billion), this is according to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

Orji shared that NEITI, with support from its Memorandum of Understanding…Read more

Senate Directs IOCs To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta

International oil companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region have been directed by the Senate to move their headquarters to their states of operation.

The resolution was passed by the upper legislative chamber during a…Read more

Experts Warn CBN Of Possible Impact Of eNaira On Financial Sector

Some Financial Experts have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take cognizance of the impact its proposed digital currency (eNaira) might have on the country’s financial sector.

The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria…Read more

States’ Debt Climb By 8.78% To N5.86trn – BudgIT

Technology-driven civil organisation BudgIT, in its latest report, disclosed that the 36 states in the Federation have a cumulative debt of N5.86 trillion, representing a growth of 8.78 percent from its 2019 figure.

In its 2021 State of States report, BudgIT noted that states collectively owed…Read more

Quickteller Paypoint Partners SOLAD Power To Offer Agent Banking Services

SOLAD Power group has joined the Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited agent banking network, known as Quickteller Paypoint, as a sub-agent.

The move enables SOLAD to digitise collections and provide existing energy…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 30, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Protesters Storm National Assembly Demand to Reversal NEWSNEWSLETTER
September 17, 20200213

Protesters Storm National Assembly Demand to Reversal of Petrol Price, Electricity Tariff Hilke

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A group of protesters on Wednesday staged a protest at the entrance of the National Assembly complex in Abuja, calling on the lawmakers to prevail on the ex
Read More
April 13, 20158201

Lending Rates Rise By Over 150 Per Cent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Financial Market Dealers Quote (FMDQ) has said that lending rates at the interbank money market shot up sharply last week due to cash outflow for dollar
Read More
February 2, 20160154

N331bn Treasury Bills Inflow Halts Outflow from Interbank Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The N331 billion inflows from payment of matured treasury bills halted the huge outflows experienced by the interbank money market, which led to scarcity of
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.