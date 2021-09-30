Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021 207

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021.

Firm Sues CBN Over ‘Trademark Infringement’ Ahead Of eNaira Launch

A firm, ENaira Payment Solutions Limited, has sued the Central Bank of Nigeria before a federal high court over the name “eNaira.”

The apex bank is set to unveil its digital currency called eNaira on…Read more

Oil, Gas Companies Owe Nigeria Govt. N2.6trn – NEITI

Oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria owe the government N2.659 trillion ($6.48 billion), this is according to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Ogbonnaya Orji.

Orji shared that NEITI, with support from its Memorandum of Understanding…Read more

Senate Directs IOCs To Relocate Headquarters To Niger Delta

International oil companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region have been directed by the Senate to move their headquarters to their states of operation.

The resolution was passed by the upper legislative chamber during a…Read more

Experts Warn CBN Of Possible Impact Of eNaira On Financial Sector

Some Financial Experts have urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take cognizance of the impact its proposed digital currency (eNaira) might have on the country’s financial sector.

The experts spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria…Read more

States’ Debt Climb By 8.78% To N5.86trn – BudgIT

Technology-driven civil organisation BudgIT, in its latest report, disclosed that the 36 states in the Federation have a cumulative debt of N5.86 trillion, representing a growth of 8.78 percent from its 2019 figure.

In its 2021 State of States report, BudgIT noted that states collectively owed…Read more

Quickteller Paypoint Partners SOLAD Power To Offer Agent Banking Services

SOLAD Power group has joined the Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services Limited agent banking network, known as Quickteller Paypoint, as a sub-agent.

The move enables SOLAD to digitise collections and provide existing energy…Read more

