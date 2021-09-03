Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 3, 2021

September 3, 2021 121

AfCFTA: Tariffs, Quotas, Subsidies Crucial For Manufacturing Firms – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday said that manufacturing firms need to be supported with tariff policies, quota and subsidies in order to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He stated that such policies will ensure adequate protection of…Read more

Experts Warn Of An Impending Food Crisis, Canvass Support For Flour Milling Industry

Citing the prevailing economic conditions and unfavourable regulatory frameworks, economic analysts at the financial, business and economic information hub – Proshareng, have warned the nation of an impending food crisis.

According to a recently published review of the wheat value chain, the analysts…Read more

AfDB Supports Nigeria’s Agro Zones With $520m

The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) has offered $520 million as part of its support for the development of the first phase of the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones in Nigeria.

The Director-General of African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Nigeria Country Department…Read more

Softer Inflows Of New Work Prompt Moderation In Private Sector Activity Growth During August

Business conditions in Nigeria’s private sector improved modestly midway through the third quarter, but the rate of growth slowed to a six-month low.

Softer upticks in output, new orders and employment contrasted with…Read more

Stanbic IBTC Rewards Customers For Saving

As part of its commitment to promoting a savings lifestyle, Nigeria’s leading end-to-end financial services provider, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has launched a savings campaign. This campaign is to reward its customers for opening and depositing funds in their accounts.

The savings campaign seeks to encourage customers to develop a…Read more

Customs Frustrating Local Food Production Through Intimidation – SGL Farms

An agribusiness investment company, SGL Farms, has said that the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) continues to sabotage the efforts of the Federal Government in local food production.

Stating this was the Managing Director, SGL Farms, Adegoke Oluwaseun, at a…Read more

OPEC+ 400,000bpd Monthly Oil Output Hike Starts October

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies known as OPEC+ on Wednesday agreed to start the 400,000 barrel-per-day supply in October.

During the 20th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held via…Read more

Reps Name Four Banks Over Failure To Remit N10.6bn Customs Duty

The House of Representatives has identified four banks that have refused to remit N10.6 billion collected as customs duty to the federal government.

The House Committee on Customs banks identified these banks as…Read more

Senate, CBN Butt Heads Over Revenue Remittance

The Senate has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has failed to remit its revenues from its operational surpluses into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in five years.

Making this submission was the representative, Lagos West and…Read more

