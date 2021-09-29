Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 29, 2021

September 29, 2021 111

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, September 2021.

International Investors Still Interested In Nigeria’s Economy – DMO

The Director-General of the Debt Management Office, (DMO), Patience Oniha, has stated that international investors are still interested in Nigeria.

Patience Oniha who was represented by the Director of Operational/Research…Read more

Heritage Bank MD Tasks Govt On Policies To Support Private Sector Interventions For Infrastructure Growth

The MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo has called on governments to provide enabling policies that would support private sector interventions to achieve the vision of infrastructural development.

He made this submission at the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria’s (FICAN)…Read more

Oil Price Hits $78 on Positive Demand Outlook

Brent Crude, which Nigeria’s oil is benchmarked against, hits $78 per barrel on Monday as the global demand improves following ease in COVI-19 restrictions.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading at $78.14 per barrel…Read more

Nigeria’s E-Naira Website Goes Live

A website for Nigeria’s digital currency, e-naira, has been unveiled on Monday in readiness for the official launch of the digital currency on October 1, 2021.

The CBN stated that eNaira would serve as both a medium of exchange…Read more

Nigeria-Russia Chamber Of Commerce, Industry To Be Inaugurated

The formal launch of the Nigeria-Russia Chamber of Commerce will set in motion a ball of economic activities between both countries, this is according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo said this on Monday while hosting delegations of the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng