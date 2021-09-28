Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 28, 2021

September 28, 2021 125

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, September 2021.

ICAN Hosts Renaissance Banquet

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the leading umbrella body of the accounting profession in the country, today announced that it will unveil its new corporate identity on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The event themed: 'The ICAN Renaissance Banquet', will hold at The

Nestle Plans N535bn Investment In Regenerative Food Systems

Nestle, a global food and beverage company, has announced plans to invest N535 billion in regenerative agriculture food systems.

The Chairman Of Nestle, Paul Bulcke, in a statement issued after

e-Naira: NCS Criticises CBN’s Choice Of IT Firm

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to employ the services of the Caribbean tech firm, Bitt Inc. to develop Nigeria’s digital current e-naira was in contravention of the Presidential Executive Order 003 of 2017.

According to the executive order, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of

Fitch Upgrades BoI’s National Long-Term Rating To AAA(nga)

Global credit ratings and research firm, Fitch Ratings, has upgraded the National Long-Term Rating of the Bank of Industry (BoI) to AAA(nga) from AA+(nga).

The firm disclosed this in a report while affirming the BoI's Long-Term Issuer

Expert Urges Govts To Take Holistic Approach In Tackling Illegal Trade

The Senior Global Director, Anti-Illegal Trade, Japan Tobacco International (JTI) Ian Monteith, has called on governments to employ a holistic approach to addressing the issue of illegal trade.

Monteith urged governments to carry out a more widespread awareness

PIA Will Cause Crises, Lawmakers Push For 5% Share For Host Communities

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have declared their intention to negotiate a higher share for host communities from 3 percent to 5 percent, as enshrined in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

In an interview with Vanguard, one of the reps members representing

Niger Gov Calls For Need To Boost Investors’ Confidence In Nigeria

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, has highlighted the need for a boost of investors’ confidence amid Nigeria’s current security challenges.

He said this while attending a bilateral trade and investment conference in

Nigeria’s Economic Challenges Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the country’s economic challenges, among its many other growth hindrances, are issues that can be surmounted.

He gave this assertion on Sunday at the 61st Independence Anniversary

ANALYSIS: Nigeria-US Trade Deficit Slumps by 61.4% In H1

An improvement in the export of merchandise from Nigeria to the United States in the first half of this year has reduced the trade deficit between both countries by 61.4 percent.

Analysis of trade statistics obtained by BizWatch Nigeria showed that

