fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021088
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 25, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, September 2021.

Global Gas Crisis Will Affect Oil Price, Supply – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, predicted a rise in the price of oil and gas due to the global gas crisis.

He said this in an interview on Bloomberg Television, noting that oil prices…Read more

First Heavy Lift With Mammoet’s Terminal Crane In Nigeria

Rising shipping costs have impacted numerous sectors, but they have been felt particularly hard among industries that normally utilize heavy lift vessels.

This has made some transportations unviable and also resulted in a…Read more

CFM Launches Novel Initiative To Boost Women’s Economic Participatory Roles

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, makers of the popular Mama Gold flour, in a bid to accelerate women’s contribution to the economy has launched a gender upskilling initiative tagged Crown Flour Angels (CFA).

The initiative was launched recently to help more Nigerian women acquire…Read more

Emirates Pavilion Ready To Welcome Visitors At Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai’s must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on 1 October. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

From today, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and…Read more

Amended Act Empowers AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property

The House of Representatives has empowered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with the ability to sell the properties of bank debtors with the amendment of its Act.

The amendment which passed the third reading also empowered the agency to…Read more

Nigeria’s Economic Management In Tatters – CSO

Commenting on Nigeria’s current economic and developmental challenges, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the New Era for Sustainable Leadership and Accountability Initiative (NESLAI), has said that the country’s economic management was in “tatters”.

The group remarked this in a statement by its Executive Director, Edwin Femi, to…Read more

Maintenance Economy Critical To GDP Growth – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday that a maintenance economy is a critical driver of the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of developing countries.

He said this at the National Council on Works and Housing’s 27th meeting held in Bauchi…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 25, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FCMB Gets New MD, Replaces Adam Nuru [ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 6, 20210647

FCMB Gets New Acting MD, Replaces Adam Nuru

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the announcement that the Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Adam Nuru, would be going on voluntary leave, the bank has appoint
Read More
AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
February 6, 20190674

NADDC Trains over 8,000 Nigerians on Automobile Servicing – Jelani Aliyu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has trained more than 8,000 Nigerians to ensure that the country has skilled labour to suppor
Read More
November 9, 20160190

NSE Index Parts With 1.95% On Relentless Bear Run

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, November 8, sustained the downward trajectory that has rocked the bourse for five
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.