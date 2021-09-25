Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 25, 2021

September 25, 2021 88

Global Gas Crisis Will Affect Oil Price, Supply – Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, predicted a rise in the price of oil and gas due to the global gas crisis.

He said this in an interview on Bloomberg Television, noting that oil prices…

First Heavy Lift With Mammoet’s Terminal Crane In Nigeria

Rising shipping costs have impacted numerous sectors, but they have been felt particularly hard among industries that normally utilize heavy lift vessels.

This has made some transportations unviable and also resulted in a…

CFM Launches Novel Initiative To Boost Women’s Economic Participatory Roles

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, makers of the popular Mama Gold flour, in a bid to accelerate women’s contribution to the economy has launched a gender upskilling initiative tagged Crown Flour Angels (CFA).

The initiative was launched recently to help more Nigerian women acquire…

Emirates Pavilion Ready To Welcome Visitors At Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai’s must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on 1 October. Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

From today, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and…

Amended Act Empowers AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property

The House of Representatives has empowered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with the ability to sell the properties of bank debtors with the amendment of its Act.

The amendment which passed the third reading also empowered the agency to…

Nigeria’s Economic Management In Tatters – CSO

Commenting on Nigeria’s current economic and developmental challenges, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the New Era for Sustainable Leadership and Accountability Initiative (NESLAI), has said that the country’s economic management was in “tatters”.

The group remarked this in a statement by its Executive Director, Edwin Femi, to…

Maintenance Economy Critical To GDP Growth – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday that a maintenance economy is a critical driver of the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of developing countries.

He said this at the National Council on Works and Housing's 27th meeting held in Bauchi…

