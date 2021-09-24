Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021 82

We Paid N8bn To FIRS – Multichoice Tells Tribunal

Multichoice Nigeria Limited, owner of DStv and GOtv, says it has complied with the directives of the tax appeal tribunal (TAT) and has deposited N8 billion with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The counsel to the company stated this on Thursday at the resumption of the

FIRS Is Still Collecting VAT – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will continue to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) following the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

Malami spoke in New York while speaking on the disagreement over the

Marketers Lack Adequate Capacity To Take Up Increased Supply Of LPG – NLNG

The management of the Nigeria LNG Limited has stated that marketers lack adequate infrastructure to take up its Liquefied Petroleum Gas supply.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association had stated earlier that

eNaira Will Improve Cross-border Transactions – CBN

The CBN Director of Information Technology, Rakiya Mohammed, has stated that the adoption of digital currency would improve cross-border trade and allow the CBN to formulate better macroeconomic policies.

The CBN director made the statement while participating virtually at the

EXCLUSIVE: E-Naira, Cryptocurrency Exchanges Can Co-Exist – Luno Boss

The Country Manager (Nigeria) for Luno, Owenize Odia, says it is possible for Nigeria’s digital currency, e-naira to co-exist with other crypto assets and exchanges without posing any threat.

Odia, in an exclusive interview with BizWatch Nigeria, said the trading

Import Index Records 1.07% Increases Between April, June – NBS Report

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the all-commodity group import index grew marginally by 1.07 per cent between April and June.

It said this on Wednesday in Abuja, in the "Commodity Price Indices and

