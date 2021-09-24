fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 24, 2021

September 24, 2021082
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 24, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, September 2021.

We Paid N8bn To FIRS – Multichoice Tells Tribunal

Multichoice Nigeria Limited, owner of DStv and GOtv, says it has complied with the directives of the tax appeal tribunal (TAT) and has deposited N8 billion with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The counsel to the company stated this on Thursday at the resumption of the…Read more

FIRS Is Still Collecting VAT – Malami

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) will continue to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) following the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

Malami spoke in New York while speaking on the disagreement over the…Read more

Marketers Lack Adequate Capacity To Take Up Increased Supply Of LPG – NLNG

The management of the Nigeria LNG Limited has stated that marketers lack adequate infrastructure to take up its Liquefied Petroleum Gas supply.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association had stated earlier that…Read more

eNaira Will Improve Cross-border Transactions – CBN

The CBN Director of Information Technology, Rakiya Mohammed, has stated that the adoption of digital currency would improve cross-border trade and allow the CBN to formulate better macroeconomic policies.

The CBN director made the statement while participating virtually at the…Read more

EXCLUSIVE: E-Naira, Cryptocurrency Exchanges Can Co-Exist – Luno Boss

The Country Manager (Nigeria) for Luno, Owenize Odia, says it is possible for Nigeria’s digital currency, e-naira to co-exist with other crypto assets and exchanges without posing any threat.

Odia, in an exclusive interview with BizWatch Nigeria, said the trading…Read more

Import Index Records 1.07% Increases Between April, June – NBS Report

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the all-commodity group import index grew marginally by 1.07 per cent between April and June.

It said this on Wednesday in Abuja, in the “Commodity Price Indices and…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 24, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
November 23, 20190241

Wilfred Ndidi is Nigeria’s Highest Earning Footballer in Europe

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leicester City’sWilfred Ndidi is the highest-paid Super Eagles player in Europe this season. The 22-year-old, who joined the Foxes from Genk for £17m in 201
Read More
June 23, 20140133

Nigeria To Benefit From €700m Dutch Growth Fund In July

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Reports have revealed that Nigeria is one of the countries to benefit from the Netherlands’ 700million euro Growth Fund to be launched in July. The Netherla
Read More
November 1, 20130145

Graduate / Mid-Level Front Desk Officer at a Pan African Credit Rating Agency

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Hamilton Lloyd and Associates – Our client is a Pan African credit rating agency with presence in Nigeria and other African countries. Due to internal
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.