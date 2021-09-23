Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 23, 2021

September 23, 2021 111

Zainab Ahmed: FG To Advance Industrial Digital Economy, Inclusive Development

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the Federal Government would promote industrial digital economy, inclusive and economic development.

The Minister made the announcement at the West Africa Business Forum, themed…Read more

Jobberman Eases Hiring Process for Firms With New Initiative

Jobberman on Wednesday announced its Alliance for Better Work initiative, as part of its longstanding partnership with the Mastercard Foundation.

The company said the employer-centered initiative is geared to…Read more

How Burden Of Black Taxes Can Be Lifted With Pension

There is this cultural belief in Africa that having children is an investment. The notion is that when you have many children, the resources from all the children will be pooled to take care of their parent’s financial responsibilities in old age.

Also, successful children are regarded as safety nets for other struggling…Read more

Nigeria Is A Good Place To Invest”, MTN Tells US Investors

MTN Nigeria has called on US investors to invest in Nigeria assuring them that the country provides one of the best return on investments in the world.

Chief Executive of MTN Nigeria Olutokun Toriola made the call at the…Read more

Nigerian Govt. Asks OPEC To Raise Oil Production Quota

The Nigerian government has asked the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to grant it a higher production quota under the OPEC+ accord.

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, while speaking on…Read more

Informal Sector Accounts For 62% COVID-19-Induced Job Losses

The informal sector contributed to 62 percent of the total job losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says.

The NBS said this is an indication that the pandemic hit the informal sector the…Read more

FG Working To Tax Digital Transactions

The Federal Government has disclosed intentions to place a tax on digital transactions in Nigeria, adding another level to the tax rank.

This was disclosed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)…Read more

Senate Okays 401/$ Exchange Rate For 2022 Budget

The Senate on Wednesday approved the 2022 – 2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).

The lawmakers maintained the exchange rate of N410/$ proposed by…Read more

