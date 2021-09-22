Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 22, 2021

September 22, 2021 139

BREAKING: Buhari Seeks Amendment To New Petroleum Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking an amendment to the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The letter of the president was read during a plenary on Tuesday on the

UK Offers To Assist In The Assembling Of Electric Vehicles In Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has stated that the UK Government, through its manufacturing Africa initiative, will offer support to Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), a tech-enabled firm, on electric vehicle assembling in Nigeria.

Manufacturing Africa is an initiative that is funded by the UK, it aims to

Mass Metering: Expert Calls On FG To Strengthen Local Manufacturers

The Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), Kola Balogun, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen local manufacturers of prepaid meters.

He made this call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria

E-Naira Is Nigeria’s Legal Tender – CBN Official

The Director, Payment System Management at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Musa Jimoh, says the e-naira that will be launched next month is Nigeria’s Legal tender.

As such. he says digital currency must be accepted as a form of

