fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 22, 2021

September 22, 20210139
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 22, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, September 2021.

BREAKING: Buhari Seeks Amendment To New Petroleum Act

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking an amendment to the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The letter of the president was read during a plenary on Tuesday on the…Read more

UK Offers To Assist In The Assembling Of Electric Vehicles In Nigeria

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has stated that the UK Government, through its manufacturing Africa initiative, will offer support to Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), a tech-enabled firm, on electric vehicle assembling in Nigeria.

Manufacturing Africa is an initiative that is funded by the UK, it aims to…Read more

Mass Metering: Expert Calls On FG To Strengthen Local Manufacturers

The Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), Kola Balogun, has called on the Federal Government to strengthen local manufacturers of prepaid meters.

He made this call on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…Read more

The Director, Payment System Management at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Musa Jimoh, says the e-naira that will be launched next month is Nigeria’s Legal tender.

As such. he says digital currency must be accepted as a form of…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 22, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Reps Name Four Banks Over Failure To Remit N10.6bn Customs Duty NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
August 9, 20210663

See Full List Of 20 New States Proposed By Senate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Senate on Sunday negated reports that the lawmakers have proposed the creation of 20 more states, stating that the upper c
Read More
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
August 23, 20170158

NSE Index Sees Recovery with 1.03% Gain As Bear Momentum Wanes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, August 22,recovered from bear control, bringing up value of lead market indices. As such, the All-Share Index
Read More
Stock Exchange Resumes Trading With Loss, Sheds N20bn BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market
February 17, 20210260

Stock Market Dips As Investors Lose N40bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading on Tuesday dropped the slight gain recorded on Monday after a broken losing streak, closing trading activities at N21.18 trillion. Investors lost N4
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.