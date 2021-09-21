Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 21, 2021

September 21, 2021 174

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, September 2021.

Naira Sells For N575/$1 At Parallel Market

The exchange rate of the Naira at Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs), popularly referred to as ‘abokis’, on Monday sold at N575 to the US dollar at the parallel market.

According to TheCable, its findings showed that the Naira presently trades at

NPA Raises Alarm Over Collapse Of Tin Can Island, Onne Ports Infrastructure

The Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has stated that Tin Can Island, Onne, Delta, and Calabar ports infrastructure are collapsing and need funds for repair.

This was made known by the NPA General Manager, Corporate and Strategic

FMDQ Group Holds 9th Annual General Meeting

2020 was undoubtably challenging, with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the attendant turbulence in the global and domestic economic landscapes.

With a GDP contraction of 1.79% in 2020, a significant decline from the

Buhari Sets Up Board, Management of NNPC

The board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) have been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Helming the management is Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, who will serve as

e-Naira: CBN Advised To Test Run Digital Currency Before Launch

The Central Bank of Nigeria has been urged to test run its proposed e-naira, Nigeria’s digital currency before it is fully released for public use.

Giving this advice was Comercio Partners, a fixed income securities and equities

Sekibo Urges Govt, Stakeholders To Prioritise SMEs, Youth Entrepreneurship

Bridging the gap to attain sustainable solutions to economic recovery will be the most impactful route to drive lasting and meaningful growth; for this to be achieved, the creation of opportunities, conscious inclusion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and youth entrepreneurship are crucial.

MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo gave this submission on the sidelines of

Expert Says Nigeria’s Current Tax Model No Longer Obtainable Globally

The National Coordinator, Association of Concerned Citizens of Nigeria on Revenue and Economy, Orji Philip Orji, who is also a tax expert has said that Nigeria’s current tax model was outdated and no longer obtainable in the world.

He asserted this in a chat with journalists in Abuja, calling for a

CBN’s Directive On Forex: Another Curve For Businesses, Households

The recently introduced policy on foreign exchange by the Central Bank of Nigeria channeling the flow of forex through commercial banks has reset how households and businesses access this commodity in order to transact with the rest of the world.

The value of the Naira has spiraled to an unprecedented and unimagined

