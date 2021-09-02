Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 2, 2021

September 2, 2021 117

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021.

FEC Okays N79.6bn For Road Project

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) during a meeting held on Wednesday approved road construction contract worth N79.6 billion.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, made this known

NNPC To Sell Crude Oil, Share Profit As Payment For Dangote Refinery Shares

Apart from the payment of $2.7 billion by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for 20 percent equity in the Dangote refinery, the regulator will also sell crude oil and share its profits as part of the payment for its shares.

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said this on

Nigeria Aims To Improve Oil, Gas Reserves – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) says the Federal Government’s plans to increase the nation’s oil and gas reserves, are on course and being boosted by strategic policies and programmes.

Mr Paul Osu, Head, Public Affairs, DPR, made this known in a statement

Nigeria’s Investment Announcement In Q1 2021 Stood At $10bn

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed that Nigeria’s investment announcement in the first half of 2021 stood at $10.1 billion.

Adebayo, who shared this in Abuja on Tuesday at the luncheon of

Our Survival Fund Has Helped Many Businesses Stay Afloat – Buhari

As a response to the negative effects felt by businesses occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the incumbent administration introduced the Survival Fund that has, according to President Muhammadu Buhari, helped businesses in the country to “stay afloat”.

Buhari noted this on Tuesday at the flagship programme of the Nigeria

Survival Fund Scheme Fails To Reach Target

The Survival Fund programme initiated by the current administration has failed to meet its target due to “several factors” the Federal Government said.

Stating this was the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment

