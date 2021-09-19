Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 19, 2021

September 19, 2021 185

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, September 2021.

CBN’s MPC Keeps Lending Rate At 11.5%

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept the country’s Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this after the…Read more

IAA Africa Rising 4 Set To Project African Brands To The World

All is now set for the 2021 edition of Africa Rising 4, a continental conference of the International Advertising Association (IAA), billed to hold from September, 28 – 29, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the international advertising body, this year’s edition of…Read more

eNaira: CBN To Control Major Stake In Bitt Inc. – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has stated that the apex bank will control a majority stake in Bitt Inc., its technical partner for digital currency, eNaira.

The CBN chief stated this said at the end of the CBN monetary policy committee…Read more

abokiFX Halts Naira Exchange Rate Publication After Arrest Threat By FG

The management of abokiFX, the online platform for daily parallel market forex rates of naira, has announced the suspension of the publication of the rates, following arrest threats issued by the Nigerian government.

abokiFX, in a statement on Friday however, warned that the suspension of…Read more

VAT: FIRS Informs NGOs Of Inclusion In Tax Payment

Mr Temitayo Orebajo, Director, Tax Policy and Advisory Department, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says all Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) are expected to register for tax purposes and obtain Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

Orebajo said this in Abuja on Thursday at a webinar on CSOs tax…Read more

Air Fare Saw Least Increase In August In New NBS Report

The Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released the Transport Fare Watch Report for August 2021, and air fares saw the least increase in the month of August, with a month-on-month increase of 0.03 percent and 0.53 percent year-on-year.

According to the report, transportation fares for bus journeys within…Read more

IPMAN: Fuel Scarcity Hits Anambra, As Oil Marketers Withdraw Services

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has risen to between N200 and N250 in parts of Anambra, following the strike action embarked upon by Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot Unit.

The Alhaji Sanusi Fari-led national leadership of IPMAN had directed marketers…Read more

