Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 18, 2021

September 18, 20210156
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, September 2021.

MTN Nigeria Joins FG Delegation At 2021 Edition of UNIIS, Woos investors

MTN Nigeria is participating at this year’s edition of the US-Nigerian Investment Summit scheduled to hold on the 17th and 18th of September, 2021 in New York City.

The participation is in furtherance of the company’s commitment to…Read more

Nigerian Govt Raises Funds Through $3bn Eurobond Issuance

The Nigerian government through the Debt Management Office (DMO) is planning to raise money through a $3bn Eurobond issuance from the International Capital Market.

The DMO, in a statement on Thursday, issued by its spokesperson…Read more

Domestic Workers In Nigeria Earn About N19,500 Monthly – Report

A new report by SweepSouth Connect, an online platform that connects people with reliable and vetted service professionals, has revealed that domestic workers in Nigeria earn an average of N19,500 every month.

Ahead of the launch in Nigeria this month, SweepSouth included Nigeria in…Read more

Naira Weakens By 10.7% in One Month

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened by 10.7 percent in the past one month at the parallel market, according to BizWatch Nigeria‘s analysis.

Data obtained from Aboki FX showed that naira closed at…Read more

Data From NNPC, Customs, PPPRA ‘Not Coherent’ – Reps

The House of Representatives has said that data from agencies such as the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) are not “coherent”.

This was stated by the Chairman of the House Committee on…Read more

Southern Governors Maintain Stance On States’ VAT Collection

Governors from the southern region of Nigeria have reached a consensus on the subject of the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by states and not to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This resolution was reached at a meeting held in Enugu, a sequel to…Read more

