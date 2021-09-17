fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 17, 2021

September 17, 2021083
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, September 2021.

54gene Raises $25m, Appoints New Executives

54gene, the health technology company advancing African genomics research, has secured $25 million in a Series B round, led by Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund.

The round also included participation from Adjuvant Capital, KdT Ventures…Read more

Globacom Agrees To Undertake Reconstruction Of Ota-Idiroko Road – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that telecoms services provider, Globacom Limited will construct the 64 km Ota-Idiroko road in Ogun state by 2022 under the federal government’s tax credit scheme.

The minister made the disclosure on Wednesday while on an inspection tour the…Read more

Quickteller Paypoint Empowers Nigerians, Recruit More Agents To Grow Economy

Quickteller Paypoint, a service under Interswitch Financial Inclusion Services (IFIS), has continued to live up to its commitment to empower Nigerians. Recently, the brand visited several locations in Lagos – Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah to recruit more Quickteller Paypoint Agents in a market activation drive targeted at cities across Nigeria. While four locations; Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu and Ajah have been activated, there will be other activations in Abuja next week.

The objective of the market activation is to recruit new agents who will be…Read more

Nigeria’s Debt Hits N35.46trn After Buhari’s Fresh Loan Request

The recent loan request signed by President Muhammadu Buhari puts the country’s debt profile at N35.465 trillion as of June 2021 end, according to the Debt Management Office.

Disclosing this in a circular on Wednesday, the DMO said that Federal and…Read more

Okonjo-Iweala Among Time’s List For 100 Most Influential People

Nigeria’s own Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has been named in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People for the year 2021.

The list was released on Wednesday on Time’s official website. The list recognises…Read more

Livestock Sector Can Add N2trn To Nigeria’s Economy – Tawo

Nigeria stands a chance to earn not less than N2 trillion from the livestock sector “within a short while”, according to the programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Willie Tawo.

Tawo said this at a workshop in Abuja during the unveiling of the…Read more

Kia Partners CIBN 14th Bankers’ Conference, Commended For Its Contribution Towards Nigeria’s Industrialization

Kia the chairman, a consultative committee of The CIBN 14th Annual Banking & Finance Conference, and GMD/CEO, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe on the exhibition tour with the Vice President, His Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo highlighted the significant role Kia Nigeria is playing in the drive towards economic diversification and Nigeria’s industrialization through the made-in-Nigeria Kia cars.

Wigwe said the localization of car production amongst other manufacturing plants…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

