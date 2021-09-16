Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 16, 2021

September 16, 2021 110

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, September 2021.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Slows to 17.01 Percent in August – NBS

The consumer price index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, saw a marginal decline in the rate of inflation from 17.38 percent recorded in July to 17.01 percent in August. making it the fifth consecutive time.

The development shows that the rise in the price of food slowed its

COVID-19: Report Shows Stark Imbalance In Global Economic Recovery

Global economies continue to struggle to recover from the beat down at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Goalkeepers Report by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations projected that some economies will recover faster while some would remain in the doldrums.

The report released on Wednesday last week noted that many across the

CBN Set To Establish International Financial Hub

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will be unveiling a hub for investments called the Nigerian International Financial Centre (NIFC) in the next 12 months.

The Governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced this at the opening of the

Nigeria’s Banking Sector Remains Healthy, Strong – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has described the Nigerian banking sector as healthy, strong, and resilient.

He shared this at the 14th annual conference held by the Chartered Institute

Quickteller Business: Strengthening SMEs In Nigeria

The hall teemed with people, entrepreneurs seeking knowledge on ways to improve their bottom lines, how best to navigate the world of business, and boost operations.

The event, sponsored by Quickteller Business and convened by Nelly Agbogu, (Naijabrandchick) and

The Role of AfCFTA In Promoting Intra-Africa Trade, Investment

Increasing intra-African trade is key to Africa’s long-term economic growth. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which came into effect in January 2021, aims to boost intra-African trade, promote industrialisation, create jobs, and improve the competitiveness of African industries.

To date, 38 countries have ratified the AfCFTA agreement, including

Truecaller Crosses 500 Customer Milestone For Its Business Offering

Truecaller has announced a milestone of 500 customers for its Truecaller for Business offerings. This success has been achieved within a few months of conscientious efforts by the team in helping brands connect with their customers better.

The businesses are from more than 25 countries, including Nigeria

