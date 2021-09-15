Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021 153

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, September 2021.

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Releases Half Year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦93.1 billion

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (“GTBank” or “the Group”), now Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, has released its audited financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021, to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges.

A review of the results shows a decent performance across key financial metrics against

Naira Falls To New Low At N550/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened to its lowest level in many years at the parallel market on Monday, September 13, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate depreciated and

Heritage Bank, Others Bankroll SCOA Handover Of Trucks, Equipment To Julius Berger Worth ₦15.5bn

Heritage Bank Plc as well as seven other banks have provided a total of ₦15.5billion to assist SCOA Nigeria Plc for the importation and supply of MAN Platform Trucks and equipment to Julius Berger Nigeria for the construction of 380km Abuja-Kaduna-Kano roads and many others across the country.

Specifically, Heritage Bank availed SCOA Motors an Advance Payment Guarantee

Remit VAT to FIRS, CITN Advises Tax Professionals

The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CITN) has directed its members to remit Value Added Tax (VAT) to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) pending the outcome of the appeal filed by the agency in the court of appeal.

The Institute, in a letter dated September 10, 2021, said this is the best approach

Nigeria Not Supporting SMEs – Peter Obi

The pain points of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that remain the biggest employer of labour have been effectively ignored by the Nigerian government, said a former Vice Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi.

He said this in an interview on Sunday Politics aired on Channels TV, stating

