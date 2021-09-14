Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021 90

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, September 2021.

VAT Collection: Peter Obi Urges States To Develop Revenue Generating Capacity

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged state governments to develop their revenue generation capacity.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and some state governments are…Read more

Small Businesses To Suffer From States’ VAT Regime- Expert

The Africa Tax Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele, has predicted that small businesses in Nigeria will suffer more from the new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime embarked on by state governments.

He said small businesses that had been exempted from the National VAT…Read more

Proper Diaspora Remittance Management Could Add 0.4% To GDP Annually – Expert

Economist and Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Biodun Adedipe, posited that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has a potential annual growth of 0.4 percent if the diaspora remittances are properly managed.

He stated this in an interview with This Day, citing a publication by…Read more

ANALYSIS: Nigeria Suffers 27% Cooking Gas Supply Shortfall in August

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas for consumption in the country dipped by 26.8 percent in August amid soaring prices.

Data obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday from the Petroleum Products…Read more

VAT: Buhari Is Taking Southerners For Granted – Senator

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of taking residents of southern Nigeria “for granted” by a senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, over the contentious issue of the remittance of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Last week Wednesday, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng