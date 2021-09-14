fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 14, 2021

September 14, 2021090
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 14, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, September 2021.

VAT Collection: Peter Obi Urges States To Develop Revenue Generating Capacity

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has urged state governments to develop their revenue generation capacity.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and some state governments are…Read more

Small Businesses To Suffer From States’ VAT Regime- Expert

The Africa Tax Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Taiwo Oyedele, has predicted that small businesses in Nigeria will suffer more from the new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime embarked on by state governments.

He said small businesses that had been exempted from the National VAT…Read more

Proper Diaspora Remittance Management Could Add 0.4% To GDP Annually – Expert

Economist and Chief Consultant, B. Adedipe Associates Limited, Biodun Adedipe, posited that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has a potential annual growth of 0.4 percent if the diaspora remittances are properly managed.

He stated this in an interview with This Day, citing a publication by…Read more

ANALYSIS: Nigeria Suffers 27% Cooking Gas Supply Shortfall in August

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas for consumption in the country dipped by 26.8 percent in August amid soaring prices.

Data obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday from the Petroleum Products…Read more

VAT: Buhari Is Taking Southerners For Granted – Senator

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of taking residents of southern Nigeria “for granted” by a senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Nicholas Tofowomo, over the contentious issue of the remittance of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Last week Wednesday, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, had…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 14, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Obono-Obla COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
August 15, 20190399

Buhari Suspends Obono-Obla as SPIP Chairman Faces ICPC Investigation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel on the recovery of Public Property (SPIP), Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla and aske
Read More
N-Power Beneficiaries In Dark As Survival Fund Reigns NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 6, 20180168

NSIP got N175 billion in 2 years, Uwais tells Senate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Maryam  Uwais, the special adviser  to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme(NSIP) informed the National Assembly today tha
Read More
June 19, 20140117

“Private Sector Investments Hit N28tn Between 2010 and 2013” – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, yesterday revealed that the country had exceeded its investment projection by over 100 per cent between the year
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.