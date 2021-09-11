fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 11, 2021

September 11, 2021097
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 11, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, September 2021.

Insecurity Disrupting Supply Chain, Nigeria’s Economy, Says LCCI

The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, says the insecurity in the country is disrupting the supply chain as well as Nigeria’s economy.

She spoke at the chamber’s 2021 edition of the Security Meets…Read more

EXCLUSIVE: Shoprite VS Justrite, The Price War

The number of supermarkets in Nigeria is on the rise. Each of these supermarkets has found a way to make their stores lovable with the products, services and prices.

I conducted a survey on 2 of the major supermarkets in Lagos, Nigeria…Read more

Naira Slumps To 545/$ At Parallel Market, Lowest In 48 years

The Naira reached its lowest level in 48 years on Thursday, trading at between N540 and N545 to a US dollar in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos.

According to TheCable, bureau de change (BDC) operator, disclosed that…Read more

Delta State Govt. Budgets N425bn For 2022

The Delta State Government has budgeted the sum of N425 billion tentatively for 2022, higher than the N383.95 billion approved for 2021.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Delta Commissioner for Economic Planning…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 11, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 4, 20154323

Super Eagles Slide to 66th Place in New FIFA Ranking

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The new FIFA ranking saw the Nigerian Senior National Team, Super Eagles sit at the 66th position as the year ends. The ranking for the out- going year rele
Read More
Trump-Putin Summit INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
July 17, 20180157

Trump Buys Putin’s Denial About Interference In US Elections

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Trump emerged from his historic summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday, saying he doesn’t “see any reason” t
Read More
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
June 5, 20180173

NSE Index Soars by 0.37%, As Bull Bolts Out of Snooze Mode

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, June 4, saw major relief from intense bear hold that had left the bourse weary for
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.