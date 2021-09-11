Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 11, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, September 2021.
Insecurity Disrupting Supply Chain, Nigeria’s Economy, Says LCCI
The President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mrs Toki Mabogunje, says the insecurity in the country is disrupting the supply chain as well as Nigeria’s economy.
She spoke at the chamber's 2021 edition of the Security Meets
EXCLUSIVE: Shoprite VS Justrite, The Price War
The number of supermarkets in Nigeria is on the rise. Each of these supermarkets has found a way to make their stores lovable with the products, services and prices.
I conducted a survey on 2 of the major supermarkets in Lagos, Nigeria
Naira Slumps To 545/$ At Parallel Market, Lowest In 48 years
The Naira reached its lowest level in 48 years on Thursday, trading at between N540 and N545 to a US dollar in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos.
According to TheCable, bureau de change (BDC) operator, disclosed that
Delta State Govt. Budgets N425bn For 2022
The Delta State Government has budgeted the sum of N425 billion tentatively for 2022, higher than the N383.95 billion approved for 2021.
This was disclosed on Thursday by the Delta Commissioner for Economic Planning
