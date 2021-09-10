Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021 149

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, September 2021.

MTN, Flutterwave Strikes Mobile Money Partnership

MTN Group has formed a partnership with Flutterwave to allow businesses integrating Flutterwave in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia to receive payments via MTN Mobile Money (MoMo).

A joint statement issued on Thursday stated that the new partnership will…Read more

Egypt Becomes Africa Finance Corporation’s 32nd Member State, With A Potential Of US$1 Billion Of Investments

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has welcomed Egypt as its newest member state. Egypt’s Prime Minister, H.E. Dr Mostafa Madbouly, committed North Africa’s most populous nation to become the 32nd member of the region’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, opening up a potential US$1billion of investments.

“With the increasing importance of public-private partnerships in…Read more

Phone Shipments Into Nigeria Fell By 6.4% in Q2 2021

A report by a technology and consulting company, International Data Corporation (IDC), revealed that shipments of feature phones into Nigeria dropped by 6.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The report noted, however, that the smartphone market in Nigeria…Read more

Energy Expert Says NNPC’s Disclosure Of Its Financial Reports Will Attract Investment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dateline Energy Services Limited, Wilson Opuwei, has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) move to open its books to auditors would attract “more investments”.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos…Read more

NNPC Expresses Openness To Partner With NGX On Financing Options

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on financing options.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, made this known while…Read more

Naira Weakens Against Dollar, Sells For N535/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Wednesday, August 8, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate…Read more

Osinbajo Advocates Inter-Regional, Continental Payment Systems

As African countries synergise to deepen intra-continental trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for the creation of a continental payment system.

He said this at a conference convened by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria…Read more

VAT: Lagos Feels Financially Strangulated By FG – Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has remarked on the imbalance between the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) generation and its compensation from the Federal Government, describing it as a “paltry sum”.

He said this through his representative, Wasiu Eshilokun, at a public hearing at the…Read more

Bulk Payment: CBN Issues New Directive To Banks, Payment Service Providers

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all financial institutions and payment service providers in the country to process all bulk payments on the platforms of payment service providers (PSPs) and banks.

The circular signed by the Director of Payments System Management Department…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng