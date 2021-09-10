fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 10, 2021

September 10, 20210149
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 10, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, September 2021.

MTN, Flutterwave Strikes Mobile Money Partnership

MTN Group has formed a partnership with Flutterwave to allow businesses integrating Flutterwave in Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Uganda and Zambia to receive payments via MTN Mobile Money (MoMo). 

A joint statement issued on Thursday stated that the new partnership will…Read more

Egypt Becomes Africa Finance Corporation’s 32nd Member State, With A Potential Of US$1 Billion Of Investments

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has welcomed Egypt as its newest member state. Egypt’s Prime Minister, H.E. Dr Mostafa Madbouly, committed North Africa’s most populous nation to become the 32nd member of the region’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, opening up a potential US$1billion of investments.

“With the increasing importance of public-private partnerships in…Read more

Phone Shipments Into Nigeria Fell By 6.4% in Q2 2021

A report by a technology and consulting company, International Data Corporation (IDC), revealed that shipments of feature phones into Nigeria dropped by 6.4 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

The report noted, however, that the smartphone market in Nigeria…Read more

Energy Expert Says NNPC’s Disclosure Of Its Financial Reports Will Attract Investment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dateline Energy Services Limited, Wilson Opuwei, has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) move to open its books to auditors would attract “more investments”.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos…Read more

NNPC Expresses Openness To Partner With NGX On Financing Options

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its willingness to collaborate with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on financing options.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, made this known while…Read more

Naira Weakens Against Dollar, Sells For N535/$

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate weakened at the parallel market on Wednesday, August 8, 2021.

At the parallel market/black market, the naira to dollar exchange rate…Read more

Osinbajo Advocates Inter-Regional, Continental Payment Systems

As African countries synergise to deepen intra-continental trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for the creation of a continental payment system.

He said this at a conference convened by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria…Read more

VAT: Lagos Feels Financially Strangulated By FG – Speaker

The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has remarked on the imbalance between the state’s Value Added Tax (VAT) generation and its compensation from the Federal Government, describing it as a “paltry sum”.

He said this through his representative, Wasiu Eshilokun, at a public hearing at the…Read more

Bulk Payment: CBN Issues New Directive To Banks, Payment Service Providers

The Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed all financial institutions and payment service providers in the country to process all bulk payments on the platforms of payment service providers (PSPs) and banks.

The circular signed by the Director of Payments System Management Department…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 10, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 30, 20130145

Automaker To Build Three New 2013 Veneno As Lamborghini Hits 50yrs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram One of the world’s most luxurious automobiles just celebrated its 50th anniversary and  the company is set  to build three new 2013 Veneno. Lamborghin
Read More
April 7, 20150134

Nigerian Traders Don’t Believe In Insurance Companies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Traders in Nigeria have expressed reluctance to insure their products and businesses. This is inspite of the recent major market fire outbreaks. Over five m
Read More
Kaduna State Suspends religious services COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
March 20, 20200245

Breaking: Kaduna State Suspends Juma’at Prayers, Church Services

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kaduna State Government has advised Imams not to hold Juma’at services as part of efforts to restrict religious services and all large gatherings. This
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.