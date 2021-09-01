fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 1, 2021

September 1, 20210204
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 1, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, September 2021.

Publish Names, BVN Of Forex Fraudsters, CBN Orders Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday ordered all commercial banks to publish the names and the Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) of customers who fraudulently apply for or obtain foreign exchange (forex).

The financial industry regulator, in a circular, said some unscrupulous customers have…Read more

Nigeria Spends N756.99bn On Petrol Subsidy In Seven Months

The Nigerian government spent about N756.99 billion on subsidising petrol consumed in the country from January to July this year, according to the National Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC).

The increase in global oil prices without a corresponding review of the…Read more

Reorganisation Spawned Successes In Oil, Gas Industry – DPR

The reorganisation experienced in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), has brought about successes in the value chain of the oil and gas industry in Nigeria, the department said.

Stating this was the Head, Public Affairs, DPR, Paul Osu, in…Read more

CBN Appoints Bitt Inc., Barbados-based Startup, As Technical Partner For eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on Monday, in Abuja, announced that the apex bank has picked Bitt Inc, a global fintech company, as its technical partner for its digital currency, eNaira.

The Barbados-based startup led the development of the Eastern…Read more

‘Borrowing Is A Necessary Investment’ – Finance Minister

Addressing the issue of the country’s sustained borrowing, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has said that the borrowings are a “necessary investment”.

Ahmed said this during a chat with journalists in Abuja while…Read more

7 Things To Know About CBN’S E-Wallet 

The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to unveil its digital currency ‘e-Naira’ on October 1, 2021. The Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will increase cross-border trade, accelerated financial inclusion, cheaper, and faster remittances.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on…Read more

