Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 9, 2021

October 9, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

Foreign Investor Discovers Crude Oilfield In Oza, Abia

London-listed foreign investor, San Leon Energy, says it has discovered crude oil and natural gas deposits in commercial quantities in Nigeria’s Oza oil field located in Abia State.

The company, in a statement, said it had formed an investment alliance…Read more

2022 Proposed Budget: Revenue Estimates, Expenditure, Deficit

A breakdown of the 2022 Appropriation bill was presented by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, at a public presentation on Friday.

This comes a day after President Muhammadu Buhari presented the…Read more

How Nigeria Can Prosper From Its Oil, Gas Riches

While researching this piece, we came across a 2010 article on Business Insider which spoke about how the focus on Brazil, Russia, India and China (The BRIC’S) might be old news and, in fact, the next decade was going to be about the likes of Mexico, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Nigeria and South Africa.

As a financial services organisation positioning itself to be the leading Pan-African…Read more

Driving Financial Inclusion For Inclusive Economic Growth

Financial inclusion is increasingly becoming an area of priority across the globe among policymakers, researchers and development-oriented agencies. Its importance comes from the promise it holds as a tool for economic development, particularly in the areas of poverty reduction, employment generation, wealth creation and improved welfare and general standards of living.

The Nigerian government launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy in 2012 (NFIS 2012), to…Read more

Stockbrokers Chart New Path For Capital Markets, Seek Sustainable Growth

Observing the sour mood of the country’s economic state, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has announced plans to deploy a strategy that would guide Nigeria towards sustainable growth.

Recently, the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab, disclosed that the Federal Government would…Read more

NEPC Offers N400m Grant To Tony Elumelu Foundation Alumni

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has offered N400 million grant to the Alumni of Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) to boost non-oil export.

An agreement was signed by both parties at the Export House in Abuja where…Read more

