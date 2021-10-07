Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021 75

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, October 2021.

Google Unveils $1bn Digital Transformation Investment Plan in Africa

Google on Wednesday announced a plan to invest $1billion over 5 years to support Africa’s digital transformation.

The CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, said the investment focuses on…Read more

NCC Holds Public Inquiry On Three Regulatory Instruments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday held a public inquiry into three regulatory instruments in the telecoms industry.

The Executive Vice Chairman at NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, in his welcome remarks said…Read more

Air Peace To Resumes Flights Operations To South Africa

Air Peace has announced that it will be resuming flight operations on the Lagos – Johannesburg route after a three-month hiatus.

The airline suspended its flight service on the Lagos-Johannesburg route had…Read more

DPR’s Revenue Generation Drive Affecting Regulatory Role – IPMAN

Among the displeasures cited by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) in the operations of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) included the Department’s regulatory role “beclouded” by its revenue generation drive.

The association also noted the high fees stipulated by the Department, stating it as one of…Read more

Debt Servicing Gulps $1.302bn In Six Months

The Nigeria government in the first six months of this year spent $1.3o2 billion on servicing debts, according to the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The DMO in its latest data, the amount spent in the first quarter was…Read more

Buhari Proposes N16.4tn Budget For 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a budget proposal of N16.4 trillion to the National Assembly for approval.

The president in a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said…Read more

