fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021072
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 6, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, October 2021.

About N157bn Lost To Pension Fund Fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said its investigations revealed pension fund fraud worth N157 billion.

The Director of Operations at EFCC, Adulkarim Chukkol, said…Read more

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world’s richest man and also happens to own 3 of the most used social media platform; Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

During one of the biggest global outage this year that occurred on…Read more

Airtel Nigeria Initiates N61.24bn Shares Buyback

Airtel Nigeria has initiated a process to buy back 8.27 per cent minority shareholding at N55.81 per share.

The Group Company Secretary, Simon O’Hara, Airtel Africa, made this…Read more

News Of My Resignation Is Fake – Okonjo-Iweala

The Director General, World Trade Organistation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says news being circulated that she is considering resigning from her position is fake news.

Okonjo-Iweala made the clarification yesterday, during a virtual media…Read more

NNPC Imported 100% Of PMS Distributed In August – PPPRA

A statement by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) revealed that 100 percent of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) distributed nationally in the month of August was imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The statement, issued by the PPPRA’s General Manager, Corporate Services…Read more

N69bn Debt: Court To Hear AMCON’s Suit Against Jimoh Ibrahim

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday fixed Jan. 24, 2022 for a suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), seeking a stay of execution of orders it granted the businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69 billion debt.

Justice Okon Abang fixed the date, following AMCON’s appeal filed…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 6, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 13, 20200375

Bayelsa State Government Appeals Judgment on Ceded Oil Wells to Rivers State

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bayelsa State Government has appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ceded disputed oil wells between Rivers and Bayelsa States to
Read More
October 8, 20141125

FG Set To Acheive 20,000Mw Of Electricity Target Soon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General, National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), Rueben Okeke, has said that the Federal Government is planning to achieve a tar
Read More
March 28, 201514196

Why Card Readers Are Failing? Here’s How To Solve The Problem

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Card readers have apparently been failing often at polling booths today, and even the INEC officials couldn’t explain why. But at one of such polling
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.