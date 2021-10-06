Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 6, 2021

October 6, 2021 72

About N157bn Lost To Pension Fund Fraud – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday said its investigations revealed pension fund fraud worth N157 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion Amid Global Outage

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world’s richest man and also happens to own 3 of the most used social media platform; Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Airtel Nigeria Initiates N61.24bn Shares Buyback

Airtel Nigeria has initiated a process to buy back 8.27 per cent minority shareholding at N55.81 per share.

News Of My Resignation Is Fake – Okonjo-Iweala

The Director General, World Trade Organistation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says news being circulated that she is considering resigning from her position is fake news.

NNPC Imported 100% Of PMS Distributed In August – PPPRA

A statement by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) revealed that 100 percent of the Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) distributed nationally in the month of August was imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

N69bn Debt: Court To Hear AMCON’s Suit Against Jimoh Ibrahim

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday fixed Jan. 24, 2022 for a suit filed by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), seeking a stay of execution of orders it granted the businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, over alleged N69 billion debt.

