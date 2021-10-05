Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 5, 2021

October 5, 2021 112

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Monday, October 2021.

DPI Raises One Of The Largest Africa Funds At US$900m To Invest In Innovation-led Companies

Development Partners International (DPI), a premier investment firm focused on Africa, today announced that African Development Partners III Fund (ADP III), has exceeded its US$800 million target, and is set to hold a final close at US$900 million, with an additional US$250m of dedicated co-investment capital.

This brings a total of US$1.15 billion for investments on the continent…Read more

Pandora Papers: Peter Obi’s Secret Businesses In Tax Haven

A former Governor of Anambra State in Southeastern Nigeria, Peter Obi, is one of the politicians who discreetly opened a company in British Virgin Island to escape paying taxes, according to investigations carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

It was discovered that Obi opened the company in 2010 and named it…Read more

AXA Mansard Restates Commitment To Climate Change

Local underwriter AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has restated its commitment to climate change, noting that it would cut back on activities that negatively impacted the environment.

In its commitment, AXA Mansard said, through its Chief Customer and…Read more

ANALYSIS: Nigeria’s Wheat Import Bill Hits N1.05 trillion Amid Low Production

Nigeria’s wheat import bill stands at N1.05 trillion in one year despite efforts by the Federal Government to boost local wheat production.

Data obtained by BizWatch Nigeria from the National Bureau of Statistics…Read more

Nigeria’s Palm Oil Sector To Receive Boost

Standing beside the piles of dark red palm fruits ready for crushing for their essence, Nigerian farmer Micah Ojo hopes to cash in on the government’s drive to revive the country’s once-thriving palm oil business.

His farm is one of the small plantations scattered across southern Nigeria where…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng