Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 26, 2021

2022 Budget: BudgIT Critics Missing NDDC Allocation
BudgIT Foundation, a civic-tech organisation, has criticised the government for omitting the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) capital budget from the entire 2022 budget.
The organisation, in a press release by BudgIT’s Communications…Read more
Interswitch Launches Nigeria’s First Digital Address Verification Service With OkHi
Smart addressing startup, OkHi, has launched its smart address verification product with Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments across the continent. Quickteller, Interswitch’s payments and wallet service, has become the first business in Nigeria to use the OkHi address verification service.
Founded in Kenya in 2014, OkHi provides digital address verification to…Read more
Stanbic IBTC Launches Stockbroking Zero
Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, and Nigeria’s largest stockbroking firm with a market share of over 10% of the value of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited has removed the minimum stockbroking account-opening balance for individuals who open an account via its mobile app or electronic trading (e-Trade) platform on its website.
The organisation has taken it upon itself to enlighten and empower prospective investors…Read more
Nigeria Customs Probes Two Missing Containers In Lagos
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced investigations into two imported containers worth millions that disappeared on transit in Lagos.
The NCS Controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu…Read more
Report Reveals 18 Nigerian Firms, Individuals Blacklisted By World Bank
A report by the World Bank has blacklisted 18 Nigerian individuals and companies for their involvement in corrupt and collusive practices.
The report titled, ‘World Bank Group Sanctions System FY21’, covers the…Read more
