Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021 95

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, October 2021.

2022 Budget: BudgIT Critics Missing NDDC Allocation

BudgIT Foundation, a civic-tech organisation, has criticised the government for omitting the Niger Delta Development Commission’s (NDDC) capital budget from the entire 2022 budget.

The organisation, in a press release by BudgIT's Communications

Interswitch Launches Nigeria’s First Digital Address Verification Service With OkHi

Smart addressing startup, OkHi, has launched its smart address verification product with Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments across the continent. Quickteller, Interswitch’s payments and wallet service, has become the first business in Nigeria to use the OkHi address verification service.

Founded in Kenya in 2014, OkHi provides digital address verification to

Stanbic IBTC Launches Stockbroking Zero

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, and Nigeria’s largest stockbroking firm with a market share of over 10% of the value of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited has removed the minimum stockbroking account-opening balance for individuals who open an account via its mobile app or electronic trading (e-Trade) platform on its website.

The organisation has taken it upon itself to enlighten and empower prospective investors

Nigeria Customs Probes Two Missing Containers In Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced investigations into two imported containers worth millions that disappeared on transit in Lagos.

The NCS Controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu

Report Reveals 18 Nigerian Firms, Individuals Blacklisted By World Bank

A report by the World Bank has blacklisted 18 Nigerian individuals and companies for their involvement in corrupt and collusive practices.

The report titled, 'World Bank Group Sanctions System FY21', covers the

