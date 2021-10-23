Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 23, 2021

October 23, 2021 77

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

IMF Predicts 3.7% Growth For Sub-Saharan Africa In 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a 3.7 percent growth for the sub-Saharan African region in 2022, and a 3.8 percent growth in 2022.

The global fund attributed the growth to favorable external influences like

35% Of All MSME Grants Are Females – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that 35 percent of the sum of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Medium, Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are female.

He said this on Thursday at the 6th anniversary of the Aisha Buhari

CBN Unveils Student, Graduate Business Fund, Targets 25,000 Beneficiaries

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled an entrepreneurship scheme for both undergraduates and graduates to develop their business ideas and expand their businesses.

The apex bank, in a guideline of the ''Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme

We’re Paying Depositors Of 500 Defunct Banks – NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has started paying depositors of 500 deposit money, microfinance, and primary mortgage banks whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Director, Insurance and Surveillance Department of the NDIC

Lawmakers Condemn Two Banks Over Unpaid Debt

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday have condemned the refusal of Heritage and Polaris Banks to pay debt the banks owe the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee on the assessment and status of

