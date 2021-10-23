fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 23, 2021

October 23, 2021077
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 23, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

IMF Predicts 3.7% Growth For Sub-Saharan Africa In 2021

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a 3.7 percent growth for the sub-Saharan African region in 2022, and a 3.8 percent growth in 2022.

The global fund attributed the growth to favorable external influences like…Read more

35% Of All MSME Grants Are Females – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that 35 percent of the sum of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s Medium, Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are female.

He said this on Thursday at the 6th anniversary of the Aisha Buhari…Read more

CBN Unveils Student, Graduate Business Fund, Targets 25,000 Beneficiaries

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled an entrepreneurship scheme for both undergraduates and graduates to develop their business ideas and expand their businesses.

The apex bank, in a guideline of the ‘‘Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme…Read more

We’re Paying Depositors Of 500 Defunct Banks – NDIC

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) says it has started paying depositors of 500 deposit money, microfinance, and primary mortgage banks whose licences were revoked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Director, Insurance and Surveillance Department of the NDIC…Read more

Lawmakers Condemn Two Banks Over Unpaid Debt

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday have condemned the refusal of Heritage and Polaris Banks to pay debt the banks owe the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee on the assessment and status of…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 23, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 15, 20130193

2013 Budget: FG approves N400b for Capital Projects

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has begun the implementation of the 2013 budget with the release of N400bn for the execution of capital projects in the first quarter
Read More
January 5, 20170174

Naira stabilises at N490 to dollar

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Tuesday stabilised at N490 to a dollar at the parallel market in spite of speculations that it would depreciate to N500 to a dollar by the end
Read More
Guinness Leads Top Gainers' Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 28, 20200305

NSE Lists Additional ₦377.4 million Shares of C&I Leasing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Additional shares of C&I Leasing Plc have been listed on the trading platform of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The stocks were admitted to the NSE
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.