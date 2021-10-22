Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021 112

Amaechi Tells PSCOs To Be Professional When Conducting Ship Inspections

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that the Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) must show a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties of inspecting foreign ships at national ports.

Tribunal Directs Hearing Of Multichoice’s Appeal On N1.8tn Tax Bill

The Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in Lagos on Wednesday ruled that MultiChoice Nigeria has fulfilled the conditions required for the hearing of its appeal against the N1.8 trillion tax bill slammed on it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Staff Of Scrapped DPR, PPPRA, PEF Will Not Lose Jobs – Minister

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has assured staff of the dissolved agencies the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) that their jobs will be not be taken away.

Nigeria Needs To Stop Using Fossil Fuels – Environmentalist

The Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has called for Nigeria and other oil-producing countries to desist from using fossil fuel, citing the effects of oil exploration on global climate patterns.

Nigeria, Turkey Sign 8 MoUs On Defense, Energy, Others

On the first day, of the two-day visit of Turkey President, Recep Erdoğan, to Nigeria, eight Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

