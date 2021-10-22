fbpx

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 22, 2021

October 22, 20210112
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 22, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, October 2021.

Amaechi Tells PSCOs To Be Professional When Conducting Ship Inspections

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has stated that the Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) must show a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties of inspecting foreign ships at national ports.

Amaechi made the comment during the 11th Port State Control Committee (PSC)…Read more

Tribunal Directs Hearing Of Multichoice’s Appeal On N1.8tn Tax Bill

The Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) in Lagos on Wednesday ruled that MultiChoice Nigeria has fulfilled the conditions required for the hearing of its appeal against the N1.8 trillion tax bill slammed on it by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The tribunal has also fixed November 17 for the hearing of the appeal….Read more

Staff Of Scrapped DPR, PPPRA, PEF Will Not Lose Jobs – Minister

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has assured staff of the dissolved agencies the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) that their jobs will be not be taken away.

Sylva said this during his visit to the offices of the agencies in Abuja, following…Read more

Nigeria Needs To Stop Using Fossil Fuels – Environmentalist

The Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), Dr. Nnimmo Bassey, has called for Nigeria and other oil-producing countries to desist from using fossil fuel, citing the effects of oil exploration on global climate patterns.

Bassey, while speaking in Port Harcourt, at the Oilwatch Global Gathering with…Read more

Nigeria, Turkey Sign 8 MoUs On Defense, Energy, Others

On the first day, of the two-day visit of Turkey President, Recep Erdoğan, to Nigeria, eight Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

Included in the Agreements and MoUs are major economic sectors such as…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

