fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 21, 2021

October 21, 20210113
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 21, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, October 2021.

MTN’s Fintech Firm Gets $500,000 Financial Inclusion Grant From AfDB

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has received a $500,00 grant from African Development Bank to determine the feasibility of deploying women agents in the northern part of Nigeria.

A statement on Wednesday issued by MTN stated that due to security issues…Read more

Facebook Takes Rebranding Route, Seeks To Change Name

Embroiled in controversies, tech giant Facebook plans to change its name, to calibrate its business narrative, technology blog, The Verge, said.

Although the new name is yet to be disclosed, as information is kept…Read more

Alibaba Sees Six Percent Jump In Shares After Founder’s Europe Trip

Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor hopes that the worst of China’s regulatory crackdown for the internet giant might be over.

Ma has kept a low profile ever since mainland officials spiked what would have…Read more

Sub-Saharan African Policymakers Should Advance Economic Reforms – IMF

Policy overseers in Africa have been encouraged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to double their efforts in “economic and structural reforms”, amid a rapidly changing climate reality and a pandemic.

The global fund advised that such reforms should include the agriculture sector…Read more

EndSARS: Declining Economy Suffered Huge Setback During Protest – Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 1-year commemorative EndSARSprotest against police brutality in the nation, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in reflection, said that the aftermath of the protest saw an already declining economy suffer a “huge setback”.

He, however, noted the need for the protest, noting the economic challenges…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 21, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 9, 20140154

“No Eagle On Provisional List Have Automatic Ticket To Brazil Yet” – Keshi

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Stephen Keshi, has stressed that none of the 30 players enlisted in the provisional World Cup list released last Tuesday has
Read More
[ MAIN ]MANUFACTURINGNEWS
June 26, 20130163

Mouka Foam Donates Mattresses to Corps Members

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As one of its contribution to youth development in the Nation, leading foam and bedding manufacturing company, Mouka Limited has donated mattresses for the
Read More
Continued Payment Of Petrol Subsidy Will Not Encourage Investors - Rewane BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
September 6, 20210392

Continued Payment Of Petrol Subsidy Will Not Encourage Investors – Rewane

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An Economist and Managing Director, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has predicted that the continued payment of petrol subsidy
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.