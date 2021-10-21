Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 21, 2021

October 21, 2021 113

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Thursday, October 2021.

MTN’s Fintech Firm Gets $500,000 Financial Inclusion Grant From AfDB

Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS), the fintech subsidiary of MTN Nigeria, has received a $500,00 grant from African Development Bank to determine the feasibility of deploying women agents in the northern part of Nigeria.

A statement on Wednesday issued by MTN stated that due to security issues…Read more

Facebook Takes Rebranding Route, Seeks To Change Name

Embroiled in controversies, tech giant Facebook plans to change its name, to calibrate its business narrative, technology blog, The Verge, said.

Although the new name is yet to be disclosed, as information is kept…Read more

Alibaba Sees Six Percent Jump In Shares After Founder’s Europe Trip

Alibaba shares surged more than six percent on Wednesday after billionaire founder Jack Ma was reported to be in Europe, fuelling investor hopes that the worst of China’s regulatory crackdown for the internet giant might be over.

Ma has kept a low profile ever since mainland officials spiked what would have…Read more

Sub-Saharan African Policymakers Should Advance Economic Reforms – IMF

Policy overseers in Africa have been encouraged by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to double their efforts in “economic and structural reforms”, amid a rapidly changing climate reality and a pandemic.

The global fund advised that such reforms should include the agriculture sector…Read more

EndSARS: Declining Economy Suffered Huge Setback During Protest – Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 1-year commemorative EndSARSprotest against police brutality in the nation, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in reflection, said that the aftermath of the protest saw an already declining economy suffer a “huge setback”.

He, however, noted the need for the protest, noting the economic challenges…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng