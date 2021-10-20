Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 20, 2021

October 20, 2021 32

Nigeria Is Africa’s Most Valuable Nation Brand – Brand Finance Report

Nigeria has held its position as Africa’s most valuable nation brand, with a brand value of US$236 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance Nation Brands 2021 report.

Despite the turmoil of the pandemic, Nigeria has recorded a 9% increase in

PiggyVest Denies Claims It Invested, Lost N2bn In Imagine Global Alleged Scam

An online savings platform, PiggyVest, has debunked claims it invested N2 billion in an alleged scam involving Imagine Global Solutions Limited, a micro-lending company.

There have been speculations on social media that PiggyVest lost

FG Replaces DPR, PPPRA, PEF With New Agencies, Sacks CEOs

The Federal Government on Monday announced that Department of Petroleum Resource (DPR), the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) have been officially disbanded.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, on

PIA’s Delayed Process Stagnated Nigeria’s Oil Industry – Sylva

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has credited the “arduous” process of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as the cause of the stagnation of Nigeria’s oil industry.

He said this at the inauguration ceremony of the chief executive officers of

Absa L’Atelier 2021 Celebrates Diverse Talent From Across Africa

Absa, in partnership with the South African National Association for the Visual Arts (SANAVA), has announced the four category winners of the prestigious 2021 edition of the Absa L’Atelier at an online event hosted on the Absa Art Hotspot.

Finalists emerged from Mozambique, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, Mauritius

WIMBIZ Set To Celebrate Women’s Legacies At 20th Anniversary, Conference

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) has announced plans to celebrate the outstanding achievements of women as part of activities to mark its 20th anniversary and annual conference.

The 2021 conference aptly themed "Celebrating Legacy", has

HP Launches ‘Mentor-a-Teacher Program’ In Nigeria

In commemoration of International Day of the Girl 2021, HP has launched its new Mentor-a-Teacher program. The initiative brings together the complete education network to empower educators to develop new learning methods for pupils.

This unique initiative is part of HP PATH (Partnership and Technology for

