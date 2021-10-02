fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 2, 2021

October 2, 20210122
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 2, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

CBN Postpones Planned Unveiling Of eNaira Indefinitely

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the postponement of the launch of the eNaira, citing key activities lined up for Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

Nigerians had been informed by the apex bank to download the eNaira app…Read more

COVID-19 Worsening Debt Crisis, Poverty, Says World Bank

The World Bank Group says the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the debt crisis in many countries and deepening poverty.

A statement issued by the  World Bank Group President, David Malpass, on…Read more

NITDA DG Advocates Knowledge-Based Economy, Probes Nigeria’s Position In Current Tech World

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, calls for a knowledge-based economy.

He said this on Thursday at the 2021 National ICT and Social Media Summit…Read more

Gas Flaring: Nigeria, Others Burn $82bn Yearly

Nigeria and other oil-producing countries where gas flaring prevails lose $82 billion dollars yearly, a report by GlobalData revealed.

The report noted that despite the availability of technological solutions to…Read more

FG To Release Spectrum For 5G Deployment

The Federal Government has said that it would release the available spectrum through the National Spectrum Management Council (NSMC) for the deployment of 5G.

Disclosing this was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, at the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 2, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 9, 20161125

43% Of The Stock Market Dominated By Dangote Group

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Africa’s richest man and President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, controls 43 per cent of the Nigerian stock market. According to reports, four of Da
Read More
NNPC Limited To Take Off In Six Months Time - Sylva NEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
April 7, 20210649

PIB Will Stop Blame Game In Nigeria’s Oil & Gas Sector – FG

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government says the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) will end the blame game in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. Over the years, the Nigerian governme
Read More
Truck Overloading To Attract Fines Up To N10m - Fashola BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
March 25, 20210475

Road Concession: FG To Open HDMI Portal To Begin Procurement Process

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The federal government announced that the portal for the commencement of the procurement process of the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI)
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.