Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 2, 2021

October 2, 2021 122

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

CBN Postpones Planned Unveiling Of eNaira Indefinitely

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the postponement of the launch of the eNaira, citing key activities lined up for Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

Nigerians had been informed by the apex bank to download the eNaira app…Read more

COVID-19 Worsening Debt Crisis, Poverty, Says World Bank

The World Bank Group says the coronavirus pandemic is worsening the debt crisis in many countries and deepening poverty.

A statement issued by the World Bank Group President, David Malpass, on…Read more

NITDA DG Advocates Knowledge-Based Economy, Probes Nigeria’s Position In Current Tech World

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Mallam Kashifu Abdullahi, calls for a knowledge-based economy.

He said this on Thursday at the 2021 National ICT and Social Media Summit…Read more

Gas Flaring: Nigeria, Others Burn $82bn Yearly

Nigeria and other oil-producing countries where gas flaring prevails lose $82 billion dollars yearly, a report by GlobalData revealed.

The report noted that despite the availability of technological solutions to…Read more

FG To Release Spectrum For 5G Deployment

The Federal Government has said that it would release the available spectrum through the National Spectrum Management Council (NSMC) for the deployment of 5G.

Disclosing this was the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, at the…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng