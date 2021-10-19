Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 19, 2021

October 19, 2021 105

ANALYSIS: Cooking Gas Supply Drops by 31%, Price Doubles

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, for consumption in the country dipped further by 30.86 percent in September as price continue to rise.

Data obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday from the…Read more

NCC Stresses Compliance With Telecoms Regulations

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has enjoined telecoms licensees to ensure compliance with provisions of extant laws, subsidiary legislation and other regulatory frameworks.

According to him, the regulations were put in place by the commission to…Read more

Importers Pay Extra N6,000 Charges On Cars

Due to the implementation of the National Vehicle Registration Policy (VREG), importers of vehicles into the country have been asked to pay extra N6,000 charges.

The Federal Ministry of Finance introduced the policy which fully started…Read more

2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas

Nigeria’s rural electrification initiative will receive a fresh boost of N114.64 billion next year, according to the 2022 proposed budget.

Rural electrification got the highest appropriation for capital projects, accounting for…Read more

Economic Frustration, Misery Forcing Youths To Leave Nigeria — Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that economic frustration and misery are part of the reasons pushing youths out of Nigeria.

Moghalu stated that he is running for the office of the president in…Read more

