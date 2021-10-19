fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 19, 2021

October 19, 20210105
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 19, 2021

Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Tuesday, October 2021.

ANALYSIS: Cooking Gas Supply Drops by 31%, Price Doubles

The supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, for consumption in the country dipped further by 30.86 percent in September as price continue to rise.

Data obtained by BizWatch Nigeria on Sunday from the…Read more

NCC Stresses Compliance With Telecoms Regulations

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, has enjoined telecoms licensees to ensure compliance with provisions of extant laws, subsidiary legislation and other regulatory frameworks.

According to him, the regulations were put in place by the commission to…Read more

Importers Pay Extra N6,000 Charges On Cars

Due to the implementation of the National Vehicle Registration Policy (VREG), importers of vehicles into the country have been asked to pay extra N6,000 charges.

The Federal Ministry of Finance introduced the policy which fully started…Read more

2022 Budget: Nigerian Govt To Invest Fresh N114.64bn To Power Rural Areas

Nigeria’s rural electrification initiative will receive a fresh boost of N114.64 billion next year, according to the 2022 proposed budget.

Rural electrification got the highest appropriation for capital projects, accounting for…Read more

Economic Frustration, Misery Forcing Youths To Leave Nigeria — Moghalu

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that economic frustration and misery are part of the reasons pushing youths out of Nigeria.

Moghalu stated that he is running for the office of the president in…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng

About Author

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 19, 2021
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 13, 20140157

FG Rakes In N4.9bn From Export Processing Zones In 2 yrs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s investments in free export processing zones have yielded positive fruits with over $3.5 bn, about N4.9bn generated from the zones in the las
Read More
April 21, 20160234

Otakikpo Marginal Field to Commence Operation in June

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Otakikpo marginal field in oil mining lease, OML, 11 is expected to kick off commercial production by end of second quarter of 2016. The oil field is ow
Read More
Glo IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
December 20, 20180308

Globacom Launches New Combination of Voice, Data Offering to Customers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Globacom has unveiled a new voice and data combo offer, the Glo Super Value Pack. According to a statement, the new product is available to Glo customers wi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.