Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 16, 2021

October 16, 2021
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, October 2021.

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Drops To 16.63% In September – NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation dropped by 0.38 percent points to 16.63 percent in September from 17.01 percent in August this year.

However, on a year-on-year basis, inflation increased by…Read more

Reps Threaten To Stop Six Banks From Customs Duty Collection

Six banks risk been delisted from collecting customs duties on the Federal Government’s behalf following discrepancies in remittances.

The warning was issued by the House of Representatives committee on…Read more

CBN Funds Lagos Rail Project With N60bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday said N60 billion from its intervention fund is being used to finance the Lagos Blue Rail Line project.

The Director, Development Finance, CBN, Yusuf Philip, while speaking in…Read more

COVID-19: Global Debt Stands At $256trn – IMF

Global debt recorded in 2020 stood at its highest, settling at $256 trillion, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

IMF’s Director, Fiscal Affairs Department, Victor Gaspar, disclosed this in a…Read more

States’ Ability To Create Enabling Investment Environment Will Increase Opportunities – Osinbajo

To create a pool of opportunities for residents in the country’s 36 states, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo urged state governments to create an enabling environment to allow local and foreign investors to channel their funds into businesses in their respective states.

He said this at the Ekiti State inaugural investment forum in…Read more

