Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 15, 2021

October 15, 2021053
Good morninghere are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, October 2021.

Petrol Importation Gulps 30 Percent Of Nigeria’s Foreign Exchange – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that over thirty percent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange is spent on the importation of petroleum.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday in his closing remarks at the…Read more

Wigwe, Emefiele Honoured With Juris Law Award For Outstanding Contributions In Finance Sector

The Chairman, Body of Bank CEOs and Group Managing Director of Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe, has been recognised for his outstanding contributions to Corporate Governance and Rule of Law in Nigeria’s Banking Industry.

Wigwe was presented the Juris Law Award by Chief Justice of Nigeria…Read more

SEC, EFCC Collaborate To Fight Capital Market Crimes

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has engaged staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on capital market training to reduce financial crimes.

The Director, SEC Lagos Zonal Office, Mr Stephen Falomo, in an address…Read more

FG Seeks To Add $150bn To Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves In 10yrs

The Federal Government has said that it plans to add $150 billion to the country’s foreign reserves within a 10-year period.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning…Read more

Nigeria Needs N350tn For 4-Year Economic Development Plan

The Nigerian government says the country will require N350 trillion investment to implements its medium-term national development plan (2021-2025).

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, disclosed this on…Read more

Minister Says Nigeria Loses N9bn Yearly To Non-Passage Of Water Bill

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday, said that Nigeria lost about N9 billion to the non-passage of the Water Resources Bill.

He said this at a press conference at the National Integrated Water…Read more

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 15, 2021
