Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 14, 2021

CBN To Restrict ATM, PoS, USSD Services From Customers On BVN Watch-List

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it will restrict banks customers whose Bank Verification Number (BVN) appears in its Watch List from accessing banking services such as ATM, PoS, USSD, Internet Banking and Mobile Banking.

However, it added that violators will not be allowed to issue third-part cheques but

IMF Reviews Nigeria Economic Growth Upwards

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised Nigeria’s growth projection for 2021 higher from the 2.5 percent growth in its July projection.

The IMF in its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report released on

CBN Seeks Speedy Recovery Of Bad loans Through Judiciary

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefile, on Tuesday said it has initiated discussion with stakeholders in the judiciary to ensure quick recovery of bad loans.

This, according to him, has become necessary because recalcitrant debtors are

Osinbajo Did Not Call For Naira Devaluation — Laolu Akande

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s spokesman Laolu Akande, has stated that his principal did not call for the devaluation of the Naira.

Osibajo during the midterm review of President Muhammadu Buhari's

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Urges Nigeria To Cut Down On Trade Costs

Decrying the high trade costs in Nigeria and the African continent was the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who called for a need to revisit these costs to improve the regional value chain.

Iweala made this call on the second and last day of the two-day

