Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 13, 2021

Access Bank Acquires Stakes in Botswana Bank

Access Bank Plc has announced the acquisition of a majority stake of 78.15 percent in African Banking Corporation of Botswana Limited.

This makes it the fourth acquisition Access Bank has completed this…

Financial Expert Faults Osinbajo’s Call For CBN To Allow Naira Reflect Realities Of Market

A professor and financial expert, Uche Uwaleke, has stated that the devaluation of the Naira will lead to an increase in the level of poverty and unemployment in Nigeria.

He made the statement in response to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's call on…

How Zwarttech Is Bridging the Software Talent Gap For Tech Companies

There is an apparent shortage of senior software engineers in the west. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that by 2026, the lack of engineers in the US will exceed 1.2M. Among other nations, Canada, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom encounter the same paucity.

This scarcity of senior IT experts is unarguably due to the constant increment in…

NPA Threatened With Lawsuit Over Award Of Boat Service Contract

Four companies have served a pre-action notice to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) over its alleged plans to grant boat service contracts in the four pilotage districts to an entity that did not participate in the procurement process as required by the Public Procurement Act.

The aggrieved companies are Pacific Silverline Ltd, Isasha Investment Ltd…

Buhari Moves To Recover N2.6tn Debt In Oil And Gas Industry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the recovery of debts estimated at N2.6trillion owed by government agencies and oil and gas companies in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), on…

Osinbajo Tells CBN To Allow Market Forces Determine Exchange Rate

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria to let the Naira reflect the realities of the market.

The Naira is currently exchanging for N411/$ at the official side of the market but…

Nigeria Must Tackle Debt Challenges ‘Decisively’ – Adesina

The President of the Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has urged the Nigerian Government to tackle rising debt “decisively”, noting the high debt service to revenue ratio, which stands at a towering 73 percent.

He said this at the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review retreat, in Abuja…

