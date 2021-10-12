Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 12, 2021

October 12, 2021 115

German Firm, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria Partner On Food Production

Germany-based fragrances and nutrition manufacturer, Symrise AG has entered a strategic partnership with Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a manufacturer of spices, on the production of food products.

A statement on Monday said both Symrise AG and Freddy Hirsch Nigeria…Read more

Nigeria, 31 Other Countries Lose $1tn To Digital Gender Gap

A new research has found that Nigeria and other lower-middle-income countries have lost an estimated $1 trillion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the last ten years due to barriers preventing women from accessing the Internet.

The study, conducted by the World Wide Web Foundation and the Alliance for…Read more

ANALYSIS: Benefits of Nigeria’s Ex-Presidents, Deputies Gulp N9.2bn In 4 Years

The payment of retirement benefits to Nigeria’s former presidents, former vice presidents, and former Chief of Staff have gulped a total sum of N9.2 billion in four years, analysis of Nigeria’s Budget by BizWatch Nigeria has shown.

This is as the Federal Government has allocated another N2.3 billion to be…Read more

Nigerians Groan As Price Of Cooking Gas Continues To Increase

The price of cooking gas in Nigeria has been on an increasing streak, with the price of gas increasing at a fast rate, thereby crippling the economy and the pockets of Nigerians.

Gas has been embraced by a lot of Nigerians, which has reduced the rate of kerosene or firewood cooking…Read more

2022 Budget: Job Losses, Factory Closure Loom, Manufacturers Warn

Manufacturers in the country have warned that some allocations, estimations and provisions in the 2022 proposed budget may lead to unsold inventory, job losses and factory closure.

The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Mr Segun Ajayi-Kadiri said this in…Read more

