Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 10, 2021

October 10, 2021

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Sunday, October 2021.

Finance Minister Says Nigeria’s Exit From Recession Boosted By Borrowing

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, justifying the country’s sustained borrowing, has said that the country’s exit from recession was stimulated by its borrowing spree.

Ahmed said this at the Public Presentation and Breakdown of the…Read more

More Than 130 Countries Agree To Set Global Tax Rate At 15%, Nigeria Absent

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries.

The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at…Read more

FG To Spend N5.9tn On Education, Health, Defence, Infrastructure In 2022

The Federal Government will spend the sum of N5.93 trillion on critical sectors of the economy, including defence, health, education and infrastructure in 2022.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this…Read more

IMF Approves Debt Relief For 24 Poor Countries

The IMF has approved a fourth round of debt relief for 24 poor nations including new recipients Lesotho and Kyrgyzstan to help them weather the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Friday.

The relief was provided under the Washington-based crisis lender’s…Read more

