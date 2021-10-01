Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021 46

CAC Completes Incorporation Of New NNPC Limited

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on Wednesday stated that it has completed the incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The establishment of NNPC Limited is one of the provisions in the…Read more

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Unveils New Logo

As one of the largest umbrella bodies of the accounting profession in Africa, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) is constantly leading the pack and evolving in response to market realities and the expectations of its stakeholders.

On Wednesday 29th of September, 2021 at the Oriental Hotels, Lagos State…Read more

Nigeria’s Oil Reserves Slumps By 543 Million Barrels In Four Years

Nigeria’s oil reserves dropped by 543 million barrels in four years, according to data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

OPEC’s 2021 Annual Statistical Bulletin Figures released on Wednesday showed…Read more

Citizens Should See Effects Of Tax Revenue – FIRS’ Boss To Govs

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has asked governors to make residents of their states “see the effects of tax revenue”.

He said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum’s 7th…Read more

Lowest Decline In Nigeria’s Economy Since 1983 – Reps

Members of the House of Representatives debated the current state of the country’s economy, describing the economic decline as the “lowest” since 1983.

The debate was spurred by a motion on matters of priority presented by…Read more

VAT: Oyo Requests To Join Rivers Suit Against FG

The Oyo State Government has requested to be joined in the suit filed by the Rivers State Government against the Attorney-General of the Federation on the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT).

The suit filed at the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt seeks to take over…Read more

