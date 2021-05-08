Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today May 8, 2021

May 8, 2021 102

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Saturday, May 2021.

AfCFTA Can Transform African Economies; But It Will Stall Without The Right Infrastructure

We are living through the first stages of a radical remaking of Africa’s economic landscape. On January 1, 2021, the largest global free trade area in terms of countries participating came into existence, with the potential to transform the continent’s economic prospects.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) covers 55 countries that are…Read more

Zenith, Access Banks Jostle For Union Bank Shares

Nigerian banks, Zenith and Access Bank Plc, are showing interest in acquiring the majority shares in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc (UBN) following the decision of Atlas Mara Limited to sell its remaining assets in Africa.

Atlas Mara Limited is a London-based banking group that has 49.97 percent stakes in…Read more

Kwara, Lagos To Partner On Rice Production, To See N10bn Investment

The Kwara State Government has disclosed plans to partner with the Lagos State Government on the production of rice, adding that the partnership would attract N10 billion investments over four years.

This was disclosed by the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at…Read more

Customs Apapa Area Command Records ‘Unprecedented’ Revenue Generation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) shared its impressive revenue generation for the month of April 2021, which has been described as “unprecedented”.

According to Area Controller of the Apapa Command, Ibrahim Yusuf, the service…Read more

Naira Gains As CBN Extends ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ Initiative

Nigeria’s naira to dollar exchange rate appreciated at the NAFEX market on Thursday, May 6, 2021 amid the extension of the Central Banks of Nigeria’s ‘Naira 4 Dollar’ initiative.

The exchange rate at the NAFEX or I & E window closed at N411 to one dollar on…Read more

NNPC Begins Port Harcourt Refinery Repair

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday began repair works on Port Harcourt Refineries Companies (PHRC) as it turned it over to the contractor, Tecnimont SPA.

The Group Managing Director, Malam Mele Kyari made this known at meeting on…Read more

To stay up-to-date with our latest business and trending news stories, visit bizwatchnigeria.ng