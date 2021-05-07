May 7, 2021 57

Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Friday, May 2021.

Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu’s Wealth Plunges By $748m

The wealth of the three richest men in Nigeria – Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu- collectively plunged by $749 million on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Forbes Real-Time Billionaire List as of 2 pm on Thursday showed that the Founder of

CBN To Continue Payment Of N5 Bonus On Every $1 Diaspora Remittance

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the continuation of its “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” — an incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfers — until further notice.

CBN said recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN-licensed

Interswitch Re-affirms Commitment To STEM Development, Announces Registrations For Interswitch SPAK 3.0

The Interswitch Group has announced the commencement of another edition of its National Science competition, InterswitchSPAK 3.0, in Nigeria. Secondary schools are hereby implored to visit the InterswitchSPAK portal to register their best science students in Grade 11 or Senior Secondary 2 (SS2) for the competition.

InterswitchSPAK is an annual Pan-African competition aimed at re-igniting and

GTBank Addresses Reports Of Shuffle In Management

Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has released a statement addressing reports regarding the shuffle in its top management.

The statement issued by the bank's Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, stated that

Harith Launches $200m Top-Up Fund

Harith General Partners, one of the largest investors in African Infrastructure, has announced a US$200 million capital raise in a follow-up fund to its Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund (PAIDF) 2, which is open to existing and new investors.

The PAIDF 2 Infrastructure Top-Up Fund is a shorter-term vehicle (5-to-6 years) that is

Banking Sector Attracted $151.62m, Highest Investment in January – CBN

The banking sector attracted the highest capital investment in January accounting for 39.9 per cent or $151.62 million out of the total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

The CBN economic report for January stated that a total of $0.38bn

Airtel Nigeria Appoints New CEO

Airtel Nigeria has announced appointment of C. Surendran as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The telecoms giant, in a statement on Wednesday, said Surendran's appointment

Illegal Fishing Costs Nigeria $70m Annually

A motion sponsored by the Representative of Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Patrick Ifon, noted that Nigeria loses $70 million to illegal fishing.

The motion followed the call for the 'Need to curb fishing by foreign vessels

